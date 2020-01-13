2020 Oscar adayları açıklandı! 92.Oscar adayları kimler olacak? İşte 2020 Oscar adayları...

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Kathy Bats, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood")

Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes")

Al Pacino ("The Irishman")

Joe Pesci ("The Irishman")

Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")

EN İYİ KISA FİLM (ANİMASYON)

"Daughter"

"Hair Love"

"Kitbull"

"Memorable"

"Sister"

EN İYİ KISA FİLM (LIVE ACTION)

"Brotherhood"

"Nefta Football Club"

"The Neighbor's Window"

"Saria"

"A Sister"