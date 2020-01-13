2020 Oscar adayları açıklandı! 92.Oscar adayları kimler olacak? İşte 2020 Oscar adayları...

Türkiye'nin en iyi haber sitesi
1929'dan bu yana verilen sinemanın en prestijli ödülleri arasında yer alan bu yıl 92. kez sahiplerini bulacak! Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 9 Şubat'ta 'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak olan Ödülleri adayları merakla bekleniyordu.Törende en iyi , en iyi kadın oyuncu, en iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu ve en iyi yönetmen gibi birçok kategoride ödül verilecek. 2020 iki bölüm halinde açıklanıyor. İşte 2020 adaylarının tam listesi...

Giriş Tarihi: 13.1.2020 16:46 Güncelleme Tarihi: 13.1.2020 17:09
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Kathy Bats, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood")
Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes")
Al Pacino ("The Irishman")
Joe Pesci ("The Irishman")
Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")

EN İYİ KISA FİLM (ANİMASYON)

"Daughter"
"Hair Love"
"Kitbull"
"Memorable"
"Sister"

EN İYİ KISA FİLM (LIVE ACTION)

"Brotherhood"
"Nefta Football Club"
"The Neighbor's Window"
"Saria"
"A Sister"

