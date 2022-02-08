‘2022 Oscar Ödülleri’nin Adayları’ açıklandı! Oscar Ödül Töreni’ne 12 adaylığıyla o film damga vurdu

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Anjanue Ellis (King Richard)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog