‘2022 Oscar Ödülleri’nin Adayları’ açıklandı! Oscar Ödül Töreni’ne 12 adaylığıyla o film damga vurdu

Bu yıl 94’üncüsü düzenlenecek Oscar Ödülleri’nin adayları bugün ilk kez açıklandı. Oscar Ödülleri’nin adaylarını Leslie Jordan ve Tracee Ellis Ross, duyurdu. Ödüller 27 Mart’ta düzenlenecek görkemli bir törenle sahiplerini bulacak. Adaylar arasında yer alan Jane Campion'ın yönettiği The Power of the Dog 12 dalda aday oldu ve listede öne çıktı. İşte ayrıntılar…

Her yıl olduğu gibi bu yıl da Oscar Ödülleri, yine büyük bir görkemle sahiplerini bulacak. Dünyanın en prestijli ödülü olarak kabul edilen Oscar Ödülleri'nin 94'üncüsü bu yıl 27 Mart'ta gerçekleşecek.

ADAYLAR BUGÜN AÇIKLANDI

Dünyanın en prestijli ödülünün bugün adayları açıklandı. Adayları, Leslie Jordan ve Tracee Ellis Ross, duyurdu.

İKİ FİLM ADAYLIĞA DAMGA VURDU!

Adaylar arasında yer alan Jane Campion'ın yönettiği The Power of the Dog 12 dalda aday oldu ve listede öne çıktı. Bu filmi 10 dalda aday olan Dune izledi.

EN İYİ FİLM

Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart - Spencer

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - tick, tick… BOOM!
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Anjanue Ellis (King Richard)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World

EN İYİ BELGESEL

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire

EN İYİ ANİMASYON


Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

EN İYİ YABANCI FİLM


Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Yanna (Buhtan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ


Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of The Dog
The Tragedy
West Side Story

EN İYİ KURGU


Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick…Boom!

LİVE ACTİON KISA FİLM


Ala Kacchu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold

KISA ANİMASYON


Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL


Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs of Benazir
When We Were Bullies

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ


Don't Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI


Be Alive
Dos Oroguitos
Down to Joy
No Time To Die
Somehow to Do

EN İYİ YAPIM TASARIMI


Dune
Nightmare Alley
Power
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI


Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

SAÇ VE MAKYAJ TASARIMI


Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci

EN İYİ SES


Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT


Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

