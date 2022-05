[ii] Arvind Narayanan, Joseph Bonneau, Edward Felten, Andrew Miller ve Steven Goldfeder, Bitcoin and cryptocurrency technologies: A comprehensive introduction. (Princeton: Princeton University, 2016);

The Economist, "The great chain of being sure about things", The Economist, (Ekim 31, 2015), Aralık 1, 2021, https://www.economist.com/briefing/2015/10/31/the-great-chain-of-being-sure-about-things