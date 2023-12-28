ANNOUNCEMENT FROM T.R. ISTANBUL 10TH FAMILY COURT

BASE NO. : 2022/730 DEFENDANT : FRANCINE GENOWSKI - 401. Sk. No.:20/2 Konak/ IZMIRIn the divorce case between the plaintiff KUBİLAY GİRİT and the defendant FRANCINE GENOWSKI, it was decided to notify the defendant of the petition;

Defendant FRANCINE GENOWSKI;

In summary, in the petition of the divorce lawsuit filed against you by the plaintiff Kubilay Girit; the parties were married on 08/05/1981, the parties settled in the United States 6 months after marriage, the plaintiff has not heard from the defendant for more than 30 years, the parties have no joint children, the marriage between the parties is shaken from the foundation, the marriage of the parties is on paper, the plaintiff has been living in the United States for 40 years without interruption, there is no opportunity for the parties to continue the marriage, due to these reasons, the parties are shaken from the foundation of the marriage, the divorce of the parties, the trial expenses and attorney fees are requested to be charged to the other party, the plaintiff can respond within two weeks against this petition, if the response petition is not submitted within the period, the plaintiff will be deemed to have denied the cases claimed in the petition, but in cases where it is very difficult or impossible to prepare the response petition within this period, it will be announced to the court for an additional period of not more than one month. 06/12/2023

Basın No: ILN01959756

