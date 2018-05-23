Fenerbahçe Doğuş ilk maçta çok rahat

Türkiye'nin en iyi haber sitesi

, play-off çeyrek final ilk maçında evinde 'u 81-66 mağlup ederek seride 1-0 öne geçti.

Giriş Tarihi: 23.5.2018 22:51
play-off çeyrek final ilk maçında , sahasında 'u 81-66 mağlup etti.

Salon: Ülker Spor
Hakemler: Özlem Yalman xx, İsmail Aydın xx, Kerem Baki xx
Fenerbahçe Doğuş: Ali Muhammed x, Datome xx 10, Nunnanlly xxx 15, Ahmet xx 8, Vesely xx 12, Melli xxx 15, Sloukas xx 8, Thompson xx 8, Sinan x, Melih x 5
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
Sakarya Büyükşehir Basketbol: Harris xx 9, Jones xxx 14, Fall xx 6, Metecan x 4, Boothe x 6, Clavell xxx 16, Jankovic xx 11, Can x, Ersin x, Mehmet x
Başantrenör: Selçuk Ernak
1. Periyot: 23-20 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)
Devre: 44-30 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)
3. Periyot: 59-54 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)

