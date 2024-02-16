Fenerbahçe, ING Türkiye Kupası’nda finalde

Fenerbahçe Beko, ING Türkiye Kupası'nın yarı finalinde Beşiktaş Emlakjet'i 99-68'lik skorla mağlup ederek finalde A. Efes'in rakibi oldu.
Salon: Karatay Spor ve Kongre Merkezi
Hakemler: Kaan Büyükçil, Ali Şakacı, Hüseyin Çelik
Fenerbahçe: Sertaç Şanlı 13, Melih Mahmutoğlu 9, Nigel Hayes 8, Emre Ekşioğlu 6, Nick Calathes 1, Johnathan Moltey 23, Şehmus Hazer 2, Scottie Wilbekin 13, Tarık Biberovic 13, Marko Guduric 11
Başantrenör: Sarunas Jasievicius
Beşiktaş: Jonah Mathews 10, Derek Needham 5, Matthew Mitchell 7, Kerem Konan 2, Angel Delgado 3, Berk Uğurlu 8, Yiğit Arslan 8, Berkan Durmaz 6, Marko Simonovic 19, Samet Yiğitoğlu
Başantrenör: Dusan Alimpijevic
1. periyot: 32-8 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Devre: 61-28 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
3. periyot: 79-46 (Fenerbahçe lehine)