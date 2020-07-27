Haberler Spor Haberleri Futbol Haberleri Somaspor 2-3 Pazarspor | MAÇ SONUCU

3. Lig 3. Grup play-off final maçında Somaspor ile Pazarspor karşı karşıya geldi. Calista Sports Center'da oynanan zorlu karşılaşmada Pazarspor'un 3-2'lik üstünlüğü ile sona erdi. Bu sonuçla Rize temsilcisi TFF 2. Lig'e yükseldi.

TFF 3. Lig 3. Grup play-off final maçında Somaspor ile Pazarspor kozlarını paylaştı.

Calista Sports Center'da oynanan mücadele Pazarspor'un 3-2'lik galibiyeti ile sonuçlandı.

Karadeniz temsilcisine galibiyeti getiren goller Mehmet Aytemiz (2) ve Can Vural'dan (pen) geldi.

Somaspor'un gollerini ise Nurettin Çağlar ve Mehmet Uysal kaydetti.

İŞTE KARŞILAŞMANIN GOLLERİ:

GOL | Somaspor 0-1 Pazarspor GOL | Somaspor 0-2 Pazarspor GOL | Somaspor 0-3 Pazarspor GOL | Somaspor 1-3 Pazarspor GOL | Somaspor 2-3 Pazarspor

