Somaspor 2-3 Pazarspor | MAÇ SONUCU

TFF 3. Lig 3. Grup play-off final maçında Somaspor ile Pazarspor kozlarını paylaştı.
Calista Sports Center'da oynanan mücadele Pazarspor'un 3-2'lik galibiyeti ile sonuçlandı.
Karadeniz temsilcisine galibiyeti getiren goller Mehmet Aytemiz (2) ve Can Vural'dan (pen) geldi.
Somaspor'un gollerini ise Nurettin Çağlar ve Mehmet Uysal kaydetti.
İŞTE KARŞILAŞMANIN GOLLERİ:GOL | Somaspor 0-1 Pazarspor GOL | Somaspor 0-2 Pazarspor GOL | Somaspor 0-3 Pazarspor GOL | Somaspor 1-3 Pazarspor GOL | Somaspor 2-3 Pazarspor