Best places to visit in Istanbul! Here is the Istanbul city guide and historical places to visit! Where can I go in Istanbul?

For those who plan to visit Istanbul, this list can answer the question of 'where to go in Istanbul' including historical places, palaces, mosques, museums, parks and tourist places in this city. There are thousands of important historical and touristic places in this city. If you want to visit all of them, it will take about 3-4 months for you! Istanbul, home to countless cultures of hundreds of thousands of years, is a huge city of 15 million people today. Istanbul, with its historical structures dominated by Byzantine and Ottoman monuments, breathtaking views of the Bosphorus and seagulls that are always hungry, is a must-see, discover and live route for every traveler.

SULTANAHMET

There are many historical buildings in Sultanahmet Square which is on our list of places to visit in Istanbul. In this square, which is one of the busiest places in terms of tourism, there are many historical buildings and museyns to visit such as Blue Mosque, Hagia Sophia, Serpentine Column and Obelisk.

EMINONU

Eminönü is one of the most historic districts of Istanbul. It contains many historical monuments of Istanbul.

TAKSIM SQUARE

Taksim is located in Beyoğlu district of Istanbul and is one of the touristic areas of Istanbul. The Istiklal Street in Beyoglu, is one of Turkey's most famous street that connects by a tunnel to Taksim.

BOSPHORUS

The Bosphorus, the symbol of the Istanbul city, separates the two continents and has unique beauties and a wonderful view. Those who come to the city should see this unique beauty and even take a tour of the Bosphorus. You can take a tour of the Bosphorus and discover the many historical and natural beauties of the Bosphorus. The city is beautiful at any time of the day, but if you want to visit the Bosphorus, the morning or evening sightseeing is advised, add it to your list!

MAIDEN'S TOWER

It is an architectural work made during the reign of Second Mehmet. The Maiden's Tower has an Ottoman and Byzantine architecture.