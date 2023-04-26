RTX Teknolojilerini Destekleyen Oyunlar
NVIDIA DLSS ve GeForce RTX: GeForce RTX destekli teknoloji ve özellikler içeren tüm oyunların listesini sizin için derledik.
En son 25 Nisan 2023 tarihinde güncellenen oyunların tam listesi:
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Alan Wake Remastered
AMID EVIL
Anatomy Of Fear
Animalia Survival
Anthem
Apocalypse: 2.0 Edition
Aron's Adventure
Assetto Corsa Competizione
Atomic Heart
AWAY: The Survival Series
Back 4 Blood
Bakemono
Baldur's Gate 3
Ballads of Hongye
Battlefield 2042
Battlefield V
Batora: Lost Haven
Beyond Enemy Lines 2
BIOHAZARD VILLAGE Z Version
BLACKTAIL
Bleak Faith: Forsaken
Blind Fate: Edo no Yami
Blood Bowl 3
Bodies of Water VR (Beta)
Bright Memory
Bright Memory: Infinite
Broken Pieces
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Call of Duty: Warzone
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
Chased by Darkness
Chernobylite
Chivalry 2
Choo-Choo Charles
Chorus
ChronoTecture: The Eprologue
Cions of Vega
Conqueror's Blade
Control
Crime Boss: Rockay City
Crossout
CROWZ
CRSED F.O.A.D
Crysis 2 Remastered
Crysis 3 Remastered
Crysis Remastered
Cyberpunk 2077
cyubeVR
Dakar Desert Rally
Daydream: Prologue
Dead Space
Death Realm
Death Stranding
Death Stranding Director's Cut
Deathloop
Deceive Inc.
Deep Rock Galactic
DeepStates (VR)
Deliver Us Mars
Deliver Us The Moon
Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed
Diablo II: Resurrected
DiRT 5
Dolmen
Domino Simulator
DOOM Eternal
Dual Universe
Dying Light 2 Stay Human
Edge of Eternity
EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken
Elden Ring
Enlisted
Ephesus
Escape From Naraka
Escape From Tarkov
Everspace 2
Evil Dead: The Game
Evil West
Exit From
EzBench
F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch
F1 2020
F1 2021
F1 22
Fall Balance Ball
Far Cry 6
Faraday Protocol
Farming Simulator 22
Final Fantasy XV
Firefighting Simulator - The Squad
Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach
Forspoken
Fortnite
Forza Horizon 5
Frozen Flame
Frozenheim
Get Stuffed!
Ghost
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed
Ghostrunner
Ghostwire: Tokyo
God of War
Godfall
Gotham Knights
Grand Theft Auto III - The Definitive Edition
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition
Gripper
Gu Jian Qi Tan Online
Gungrave G.O.R.E
GUN JAM
Halo Infinite
Helios
Hell Pie
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Hello Neighbor 2
Hi-Fi RUSH
High On Life
HITMAN World of Assassination
Hogwarts Legacy
Höll Space 5D6
Holomento
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
Hot Wheels Unleashed
Hydroneer
ICARUS
INDUSTRIA
Into the Radius VR
Iron Conflict
Island of the Ancients
Jaws Of Extinction
Jian Po
Judgment
Jurassic World Evolution 2
Justice
JX3 Online RTX Version
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Last Hope on Earth
LEAP
Legendary Tales
LEGO Builder's Journey
Lemnis Gate
Life Is Strange: True Colors
Like a Dragon: Ishin!
Little Nightmares II
Loopmancer
Lost Judgment
Loverowind
Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles
Martha Is Dead
Marvel's Avengers
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Marvel's Midnight Suns
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries
Mercs Fully Loaded
Metro Exodus
Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Midnight Ghost Hunt
Minecraft with RTX
Minecraft with RTX: China Edition
Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6
Monster Hunter Rise
Monster Hunter World
Moonlight Blade
Mortal Online 2
Mortal Shell
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
My Time At Sandrock
Myst
Myth of Empires
NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
Necromunda: Hired Gun
Need For Speed Unbound
Nine To Five
Nioh 2 The Complete Edition
No Man's Sky
Observer: System Redux
orbit.industries
Outerverse
Outriders
Paradise Killer
PC Building Simulator 2
PERISH
PGA TOUR 2K3
Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis
PlanetSide 2
Pluviophile
Poker Club
Portal with RTX
Powerslide Legends
Propnight
Pumpkin Jack
Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary
Quake II RTX
Raji: An Ancient Epic
Ranch Simulator
RAZE 2070
Ready or Not
Recall
Red Dead Redemption 2
Redout: Space Assault
REFICUL 666
Remnants
Resident Evil 2
Resident Evil 3
Resident Evil 7
Resident Evil Village
Returnal
Ring of Elysium
Rise of the Tomb Raider
Robo Pocket: 3D Fighter With Rollback
Romancelvania
Rune II
Rust
Saboteur
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Saints Row
Scathe
Scavengers
SCP: Pandemic
SCP: Secret Files
SCUM
SEASON: A Letter To The Future
Severed Steel
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Shadow Warrior 3
Sherlock Holmes The Awakened
Sifu
SimRail - The Railway Simulator
Smalland: Survive the Wilds
Sons Of The Forest
Soul Dossier
Soulmate
Soulstice
Stay in the Light
Steelrising
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin
SUPER PEOPLE 2
Supraland
Supraland Six Inches Under
Survive The Hill
Sword and Fairy 7
Swords of Legends Online
System Shock Demo
Tchia
The Anacrusis
The Ascent
The Callisto Protocol
The Chant
The Cycle: Frontier
The Dawn: Sniper's Way
The Elder Scrolls Online
The Fabled Woods
THE FINALS
The Last of Us Part I
The Last Oricru
The Medium
The Nightmare Catcher
The Orville Interactive Fan Experience
The Persistence
The Redress of Mira
The Riftbreaker
The Riftbreaker: Prologue
The Valiant
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Titan Station
To Hell With It
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Tower of Fantasy
TRAIL OUT
Truck Mechanic: Dangerous Paths - Prologue
Turbo Sloths
Twin Stones: The Journey of Bukka
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
Uncrashed : FPV Drone Simulator
United Assault - Normandy '44
Unknown Woods
VALHALL: Harbinger
Valkyrie Elysium
Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong
Viking Rage
VR Nara Park
Wakamarina Valley, New Zealand
Wanted: Dead
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
War Thunder
Warstride Challenges
Watch Dogs: Legion
Wolfenstein: Youngblood
Workshop Simulator
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands
WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official
Wrench
Xuan-Yuan Sword VII
Yag
