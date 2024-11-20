İngilizce Kendini Tanıtma Örnekleri - İngilizce Kendini Tanıtma Cümleleri ve Yazıları

Yabancı dilde kendinizi ifade edebilmek, özellikle İngilizce gibi yaygın bir dilde, kişisel ve profesyonel gelişim açısından oldukça önemlidir. Tanışma, iş görüşmeleri veya uluslararası ortamlarda kendinizi İngilizce tanıtmak hem güven kazanmanızı sağlar hem de diğer insanlarla sağlıklı ilişkiler kurmanıza yardımcı olur. İngilizce kendini tanıtma örnekleri rehberimiz basit birkaç cümle ve detaylı kendini tanıtma yazıları içermektedir.

İngilizce Kendini Tanıtma Örnekleri

Hello, my name is [Name]. I am [age] years old. (Merhaba, adım [Ad]. [Yaş] yaşındayım.)

I'm from [City/Country]. I live in [City]. ([Şehir/Ülke]'den geliyorum. [Şehir]'de yaşıyorum.)

I am a student at [School/University]. ([Okul/Üniversite]'de öğrenciyim.)

I work as a [Job Title]. ([Meslek] olarak çalışıyorum.)

My hobbies are [hobbies]. (Hobilerim [hobiler].)

I have a passion for [field or interest]. ([Alan veya ilgi] alanına bir ilgim var.)

İngilizce Kendini Tanıtma Cümleleri ve Yazıları

Örnek 1: Kendini tanıtmak için genel bir yazı

"Hello! My name is Katy, and I'm 25 years old. I'm originally from London, but I have been living in New York for the past two years. I work as a marketing specialist at a tech company. I have a degree in Business Management from the University of Manchester. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, painting, and exploring new cuisines. I'm also passionate about digital marketing and constantly seeking ways to improve my skills in this field. Nice to meet you!"

Örnek 2: İş görüşmesi için tanıtma

"Good morning! My name is Michael Roberts, and I am a recent graduate with a degree in Computer Science from MIT. I have strong problem-solving skills and a deep understanding of software development. During my internship at X Corporation, I worked on several projects that enhanced my skills in coding and debugging. I am eager to bring my knowledge and enthusiasm to your team."

Örnek 3: Öğrenci için kendini tanıtma

"Hi! I'm Emily Johnson, and I am currently a high school student at Greenfield Academy. I'm passionate about science, especially biology, and I dream of becoming a doctor one day. Outside of school, I love playing the guitar and painting. I am also a member of the school's debate club, where I have developed strong communication skills. I'm excited to learn new things and meet people with similar interests."

Farklı Durumlara Göre İngilizce Tanıtım Cümleleri

Networking Etkinlikleri için:

"Hi, I'm Alex. I work in digital marketing and specialize in content strategy. I'm always looking to connect with people in the industry and exchange ideas. It's a pleasure to meet you!"

Arkadaşlık Ortamında:

"Hey! I'm Lisa, and I love traveling and meeting people from different cultures. I just moved to this city, and I'm excited to explore and make new friends!"