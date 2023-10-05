YALOVA BELEDİYE BAŞKANLIĞINDAN

Giriş Tarihi: 05.10.2023 00:00
SERVİS ARACI ÇALIŞTIRMA RUHSATI HAKKI SATIŞI İHALE İLANI
|RUHSAT HAKKI
|İHALE KONUSU
|İHALE GÜNÜ
|İHALE SAATİ
|MUAMMEN BEDEL
|GEÇİCİ TEMİNAT
|1
|Servis Aracı Çalıştırma Ruhsat Hakkı
|18-10-2023
|13:00
|750.000,00(KDV HARİÇ)
|22.500,00-TL
|21
|Servis Aracı Çalıştırma Ruhsat Hakkı
|18-10-2023
|13:00
|750.000,00(KDV HARİÇ)
|22.500,00-TL
|41
|Servis Aracı Çalıştırma Ruhsat Hakkı
|18-10-2023
|13:00
|750.000,00(KDV HARİÇ)
|22.500,00-TL
|61
|Servis Aracı Çalıştırma Ruhsat Hakkı
|18-10-2023
|13:00
|750.000,00(KDV HARİÇ)
|22.500,00-TL
|81
|Servis Aracı Çalıştırma Ruhsat Hakkı
|18-10-2023
|13:00
|750.000,00(KDV HARİÇ)
|22.500,00-TL
|101
|Servis Aracı Çalıştırma Ruhsat Hakkı
|18-10-2023
|13:00
|750.000,00(KDV HARİÇ)
|22.500,00-TL
MADDE 6-İhaleye katılmak isteyenlerin, teklif dosyalarını en geç 17.10.2023 Salı günü mesai saati (17:00) bitimine kadar Ulaşım Hizmetleri Müdürlüğü Bayraktepe Mahallesi Yalova-Bursa Karayolu üzeri Şehirlerarası Otobüs Terminali No:140 Kat:1 YALOVA adresine teslim etmeleri gerekmektedir.
MADDE 7-Postada meydana gelebilecek gecikmeler kabul edilmez.
MADDE 8-İhale zamanında hazır bulunmayan veya noterden tasdikli vekâletnameyi haiz bir vekil göndermeyen istekliler ihalenin yapılış tarzına ve sonucuna itiraz edemezler.
MADDE 9-İhale Komisyonu (Yalova Belediye Encümeni) İhaleyi yapıp yapmamakta ve uygun bedeli tespitte serbesttir.
İLAN OLUNUR
Mustafa TUTUK
Belediye Başkanı
Basın No: ILN01901612
#ilan.gov.tr