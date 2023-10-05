Haberler Resmi İlan Haberleri YALOVA BELEDİYE BAŞKANLIĞINDAN

Giriş Tarihi: 05.10.2023 00:00

SERVİS ARACI ÇALIŞTIRMA RUHSATI HAKKI SATIŞI İHALE İLANI


MADDE 1-5393 Sayılı Belediye Kanununun 15.Maddesinin (p) bendi ve Belediye Encümeninin 27-09-2023 Tarih ve 1651 Sayılı kararı gereğince, 120 adet Servis Aracı Çalıştırma Ruhsatı Hakkı Satışı 2886 sayılı Devlet ihale Kanununun 35. Maddesinin (a) bendine göre Kapalı Teklif Usulü ile ihale edilerek yapılacaktır.

MADDE 2- İŞİN NİTELİĞİ, MİKTARI
RUHSAT HAKKI İHALE KONUSU İHALE GÜNÜ İHALE SAATİ MUAMMEN BEDEL GEÇİCİ TEMİNAT
1 Servis Aracı Çalıştırma Ruhsat Hakkı 18-10-2023 13:00 750.000,00(KDV HARİÇ) 22.500,00-TL
MADDE 3-İhale18.10.2023 Çarşamba günü saat:13:00'dan itibaren Kazım Karabekir Mahallesi Raif Dinçkök Kültür Merkezi Yalova adresinde, Belediye Encümeni tarafından Yalova Belediyesi Meclis Toplantı Salonunda yapılacaktır.
MADDE 4-Şartname ve ekleri Bayraktepe Mahallesi Yalova-Bursa Karayolu üzeri Şehirlerarası Otobüs Terminali No:140 Kat:1 YALOVA adresinde Belediyemiz Ulaşım Hizmetleri Müdürlüğünde mesai saatleri (08:30/17:00) içerisinde bedelsiz olarak görülebilir. Şartname bedeli 500,00-TL(beşyüzlira) karşılığında temin edilebilir. İhaleye katılmak için şartnamenin alınması mecburidir.
MADDE 5-İHALEYE KATILABİLME ŞARTLARI
Gerçek İstekliler;
  1. Nüfus cüzdan fotokopisi, (TC Kimlik no olacak) veya kayıp olması durumunda Nüfus müdürlüklerinden alınmış "Geçici Kimlik Belgesi" nin fotokopisi.
  2. Yerleşim Yeri (İkametgah) belgesi Yalova Belediyesi Servis Araçları Hizmet Yönetmeliğinin 7 inci Maddesinin (a) bendi hükümleri gereği gerçek kişilerin ihale tarihi itibari ile Yalova Belediyesi ve Mücavir Alan sınırları, Güneyköyü, Sugören Köyü ya da Kadıköy Beldesi sınırları içerisinde ikamet etmiş olmaları şartı aranır.(İlgili muhtarlıktan ya da ilgili kurumlardan alınmış ikamet tarihini belgeler yazı getirilecektir).
  3. Tebligat için Türkiye'de adres beyanı vermesi, (irtibat için telefon numarası ve varsa elektronik posta adresi)
  4. Vergi Dairesinden veya e-devlet üzerinden alınmış mükellefiyet durumunu gösteren belge.
  5. Yalova Belediyesinden borcu yoktur yazısı (Yalova Belediyesi İşletme İştirakler Müdürlüğü – Gelir Şefliğinden alınacaktır).
  6. Türk Ceza Kanununun 103, 104, 109, 188, 190, 191, 227 ve 5326 sayılı Kabahatler Kanununun 35 inci maddelerindeki suçlardan affa uğramış olsa bile hüküm giymemiş olmaları, (Adli Sicil Kaydı İstenir)
  7. Vekâleten ihaleye katılma halinde, istekli adına ihaleye katılan kişinin noter tasdikli vekâletnamesi ile noter tasdikli imza beyannamesi
  8. Geçici Teminat olarak belirtilen bedeli Belediyemiz veznesine yatırarak, aldıkları makbuz veya 2886 Sayılı Devlet İhale Kanunun 26. Maddesinde belirtilen Teminat yerine geçen belgelerden herhangi birisi.
  9. İsteklinin uhdesinde ihale kaldığı taktir de Yalova Belediyesi Servis Araçları Hizmet Yönetmeliği hükümlerine uymayı Taahhüt ettiğine dair yazı.
  10. İsteklinin ihalelerden yasaklı olmadığına dair belge.

Tüzel istekliler;
  1. Tebligat için Türkiye'de adres beyanı vermesi, (irtibat için telefon numarası ve varsa elektronik posta adresi)
  2. Yerleşim Yeri (İkametgah) belgesi Yalova Belediyesi Servis Araçları Hizmet Yönetmeliğinin 7 inci Maddesinin (a) bendi hükümleri gereği tüzel kişilerin ihale tarihi itibari ile Yalova Belediyesi ve Mücavir Alan sınırları, Güneyköyü, Sugören Köyü ya da Kadıköy Beldesi sınırları içerisinde faaliyette olmaları veya Kooperatifler ve Anonim Şirketlerde Yönetim Kurulu Üyelerinin, diğer tüzel kişilerde şirket sahibi ve ortaklarının Yalova Belediyesi ve Mücavir Alan sınırları, Güneyköyü, Sugören Köyü ya da Kadıköy Beldesi sınırları içerisinde ikamet etmiş olmaları şartı aranır.
  3. Tüzel Kişiliğin Yalova Ticaret ve Sanayi Odasından siciline kayıtlı bulunduğu veya benzeri bir makamdan, ihalenin yapıldığı yıl içerisinde (2023) alınmış, tüzel kişiliğin (Yalova İl sınırları içerisinde faaliyet gösteren) sicile kayıtlı olduğuna dair belgenin aslı veya noter tasdikli sureti,
  4. Tüzel kişiliğin noter tasdikli imza sirküleri,
  5. Kooperatifler ile Anonim Şirketlerde Yönetim Kurulu Üyelerinin, diğer tüzel kişilerde şirket sahibi ve ortaklarının Türk Ceza Kanununun 103, 104, 109, 188, 190, 191, 227 ve 5326 sayılı Kabahatler Kanununun 35 inci maddelerindeki suçlardan affa uğramış olsa bile hüküm giymemiş olmaları, (Adli Sicil Kaydı İstenir)
  6. Vekâleten ihaleye katılma halinde, istekli adına ihaleye katılan kişinin noter tasdikli vekâletnamesi ile noter tasdikli imza beyannamesi
  7. Yalova Belediyesinden borcu yoktur yazısı (Yalova Belediyesi İşletme İştirakler Müdürlüğü – Gelir Şefliğinden alınacaktır).
  8. Geçici Teminat olarak belirtilen bedeli Belediyemiz veznesine yatırarak, aldıkları makbuz veya 2886 Sayılı Devlet İhale Kanunun 26. Maddesinde belirtilen Teminat yerine geçen belgelerden herhangi birisi.
  9. İsteklinin uhdesinde ihale kaldığı taktirde Yalova Belediyesi Servis Araçları Hizmet Yönetmeliği hükümlerine uymayı Taahhüt ettiğine dair yazı.
  10. İsteklinin ihalelerden yasaklı olmadığına dair belge.

MADDE 6-İhaleye katılmak isteyenlerin, teklif dosyalarını en geç 17.10.2023 Salı günü mesai saati (17:00) bitimine kadar Ulaşım Hizmetleri Müdürlüğü Bayraktepe Mahallesi Yalova-Bursa Karayolu üzeri Şehirlerarası Otobüs Terminali No:140 Kat:1 YALOVA adresine teslim etmeleri gerekmektedir.
MADDE 7-Postada meydana gelebilecek gecikmeler kabul edilmez.
MADDE 8-İhale zamanında hazır bulunmayan veya noterden tasdikli vekâletnameyi haiz bir vekil göndermeyen istekliler ihalenin yapılış tarzına ve sonucuna itiraz edemezler.
MADDE 9-İhale Komisyonu (Yalova Belediye Encümeni) İhaleyi yapıp yapmamakta ve uygun bedeli tespitte serbesttir.
İLAN OLUNUR

Mustafa TUTUK
Belediye Başkanı

