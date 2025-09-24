TRANSLATION

ANNOUNCEMENT

FROM THE R.T. VAKFIKEBİR CIVIL COURT OF PEACE

FILE NO. : 2024/10 Estate

DEFENDANT: MEHMET ERÇİN SANDALCI - R.T. ID. NO.: 349*****440

In the trial of the estate lawsuit (declaratory request) filed against you by the plaintiff;

Your court issued a summons to the address specified in the petition, but service was not made due to the absence of your address. Since the address search yielded no results, it was decided to publicly serve the petition and the hearing date.

Date of Hearing: You are requested to be present at the hearing on 24.10.2025 at 10:15 a.m., in person, or to have yourself represented by an attorney; otherwise, the trial will continue in your absence in accordance with Article 213/2 of the Code of Civil Procedure, as amended by Law No. 3156, and the date of the hearing will be notified by public announcement, in lieu of the petition and the hearing date.

