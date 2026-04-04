İLAN

T.C. BEYKOZ 1. AİLE MAHKEMESİNDEN

ESAS NO : 2024/904 Esas

DAVALI : TATIANA CEBAN - 99*******04

Davacı Ferit ERTAŞ tarafından açılan boşanma davasında, davalının açık adresi tespit edilemediğinden ön inceleme duruşma gün ve saati ile tensip zaptının ilan yolu ile tebliğ edilmesi uygun görülmüştür.

Bu tebligatın gazetede yayınlanmasından YEDİ GÜN sonra tahkikat duruşma gün ve saatini tebellüğ etmiş sayılacağınız, HMK 147/2 maddesi uyarınca, 08/06/2026 günü saat 15:30'da Mahkememiz duruşma salonunda yapılacak tahkikat duruşmasında hazır olmanız, geçerli bir mazeretiniz olmadan duruşmaya gelmediğiniz takdirde yargılamaya yokluğunuzda devam edileceği ve yapılan işlemlere itiraz edemeyeceğiniz, tahkikatın sona erdiği duruşmada HMK 184-186 maddeleri gereğince sözlü yargılamaya geçilebileceği, sözlü yargılama için duruşmanın ertelenmesi halinde ayrıca davetiye gönderilmeyeceği ve HMK'nın 150. madde hükmü saklı kalmak kaydıyla yokluğunuzda karar verileceği hususlarının ihtarıyla TATIANA CEBAN'a İLANEN tebliğ OLUNUR. İşbu ilan yayınlandığı tarihten itibaren 7 gün sonra tebliğ yapılmış sayılacaktır.

PROMULGATION

From Republic of Turkey 1st Family Court of Beykoz

FILE NO : 2024/904 Esas

RESPONDENT: TATIANA CEBAN - 99*******04

In respect of the divorce case filed by the plaintiff Ferit ERTAŞ, since the defendant's addresscould not be determined, it was deemed appropriate to serve the preliminary hearing date and time,as well as the minutes of the hearing, by public promulgation.

This notice is hereby served by publication to TATIANA CEBAN, informing her that, inaccordance with Article 147/2 of the Code of Civil Procedure, you will be deemed to have receivedthe date and time of the investigative hearing SEVEN DAYS after its publication in the newspaper, andthat you must be present at the investigative hearing to be held in our court's courtroom on 08/06/2026 at 15:30. If you fail to appear without a valid excuse, the proceedings will continue inyour absence, and you will not be able to object to the actions taken. In accordance with Articles184-186 of the Code of Civil Procedure, oral proceedings may commence at the hearing where theinvestigative proceedings conclude. If the hearing is adjourned for oral proceedings, no separatesummons will be sent, and a decision will be rendered in your absence, subject to the provisions ofArticle 150 of the Code of Civil Procedure.

This promulgation will be deemed served 7 days after its publication date.

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