İ L A N

T.C. ESKİŞEHİR 2. SULH HUKUK MAHKEMESİNDEN / BAŞKANLIĞINDAN

ESAS NO : 2024/8 Esas

Davacılar Abdurrahman Yahya Şahin ve Metin Güven vekili Av. Süleyman Türk tarafından açılan Mirasçılık Belgesi İstemi davasının yapılan yargılamasında verilen ara karar gereğince;

İstanbul ili, Fatih ilçesi, Hocapaşa Mah. C:80, H:1434 nüfusuna kayıtlı, Akın ve Yeşim'den olma,03/06/1964 doğumlu 46003343980 TC nolu miras bırakan SERHAD YÖNTER'in nüfus kayıtlarına göre bekar olarak vefat ettiği, anne ve babasının da vefat etmiş olduğu, EDİZ YÖNTER adında bir kardeşinin olduğu, miras bırakan SERHAD YÖNTER'in Missouri eyaleti tarafından verilen ölüm belgesinde eşi olarak KATHRYN VINYARD'ın adının yazılı olduğu ancak tüm araştırmalara rağmen Serhad'ın eş ve çocuk bilgisine ulaşılamadığı, başkaca mirasçısı bulunup bulunmadığı bilinemediğinden, bir defaya mahsus olmak üzere ilanının yapılarak ve ilanın yapıldığı tarihten itibaren 1 ay içerisinde SERHAD YÖNTER'in mirasçısı olup olmadığınız hususunda elinizde belgelerle mirasçı sıfatı ile mahkememize müracaatları, belirtilen sürede kimsenin başvurmaması ve mirasçı tespit edilememesi halinde mevcut nüfus kayıtlarına göre mirasçılık belgesi tanzim edileceği hususu ilanen tebliğ olunur.

ANNOUNCEMENT

REPUBLIC OF TÜRKIYE

FROM ESKİŞEHİR 2ND COURT OF PEACE

DOCKET NO : 2024/8 Esas

Pursuant to the interim decision rendered in the proceedings of the lawsuit for the Reguest for a

Certificate of Inheritance filed by the Complainants Abdurrahman Yahya Şahin and Metin Güven, represented by their attorney Att. Süleyman Türk;

It has been determined that the legator SERHAD YÖNTER, holder of T.R.ID Number 46003343980, born on 03/06/1964 to Akın and Yeşim, registered to the civil registry in İstanbul Province, Fatih District, Hocapaşa Neighborhood, Volume Number: 80, Household Number: 1434, passed away as single according to the civil registry records, that both his mother and father are deceased, that he has a sibling named EDİZ YÖNTER, and that although the death certificate issued by the State of Missouri lists KATHERYN VINYARD as his spouse, despite all investigations no information regarding Serhad's spouse or children could be obtained and it could not be determined whether he has any other heirs. Therefore, by means of a one-time announcement, it is hereby served by notice-by-publication that any persons claiming to be heirs of SERHAD YÖNTER are reguired to apply to our Court within one month from the date of publication of this announcement, in the capacity of heir and with supporting documents; and that in the event no application is made within the specified period and no heirs are identified, a Certificate of Inheritance shall be issued based on the existing civil registry records.

#ilan.gov.tr Basın No: ILN02446408