T.C. İSTANBUL ANADOLU 20. AİLE MAHKEMESİNDEN / BAŞKANLIĞINDAN

PUBLIC NOTICE

REPUBLIC OF TURKIYE ISTANBUL ANADOLU 20th FAMILY COURT / PRESIDENCY

CASE NO: 2022/77

DEFENDANT: PATRICK DAVID JENKINS

In the proceedings of the Recognition and Enforcement lawsuit filed against you by the plaintiff, it has been decided to serve the petition of lawsuit to the defendant by public notice.

You shall be deemed to have been served with the petition of lawsuit at the end of the statutory seven (7) day period starting as of the date of publication of this notice. You may submit an answer to the lawsuit filed within two weeks following the service pursuant to Article 122 of the Code of Civil Procedure. You must explicitly state all your evidence together with your answer petition and specify which fact each evidence relates to, attach the evidence in your possession to your petition, and include in your petition information enabling the location of documents and files to be obtained from elsewhere. Pursuant to Articles 116 and 117 of the Code of Civil Procedure, you must put forward your preliminary objections in your answer petition, if you have any objections. Pursuant to Article 128 of the Code of Civil Procedure, if you fail to submit an answer petition within the specified period, you shall be deemed to have denied all facts alleged by the plaintiff in the petition of lawsuit. And pursuant to Article 131 of the Code of Civil Procedure, you shall be deemed to have waived the right to put forward preliminary objections, and you will not have the right to submit a second answer petition, all of which are hereby served upon you by public notice.

Hearing Date: You are required to appear in person at the hearing on 08/09/2026 at 10:00 AM, or to be represented by an attorney, otherwise, pursuant to Article 213/2 of the Code of Civil Procedure as amended by Law No. 3156, the proceedings shall continue in your absence, which is hereby served upon you by public notice in lieu of the Petition of Lawsuit and hearing date.

İLAN

T.C. İSTANBUL ANADOLU 20. AİLE MAHKEMESİNDEN / BAŞKANLIĞINDAN

ESAS NO:2022/77

DAVALI : PATRİCK DAVİD JENKİNS

Davacı tarafından aleyhinize açılan Tanıma Ve Tenfiz davasının yapılan yargılamasında; dava dilekçesinin davalıya ilanen tebliğine karar verilmiş olup,

İlanın yapıldığı tarihten itibaren yasal yedi (7) günlük süre sonunda dava dilekçesini tebliğ etmiş sayılacağınız, tebliğden itibaren iki hafta içinde HMK. 122. maddesi gereğince açılan davaya cevap verebileci cevap dilekçesinizle birlikte tüm delillerinizi açıkça ve hangi vakanın delili olduğunu da belirtmeniz, elinizde blunan delillerinizi dilekçenize eklemeniz ve başka yerlerden getirelecek belge ve dosyalar içinde bunların bulunabilmesini sağlayan bilgilere dilekçenizde yer vermeniz, H.M.K'nın 116, 117.maddeleri gereğince varsa ilk itirazlarınızında cevap dilekçesinde ileri sürmeniz, HMK. 128. maddesi uyarınca, süresi içinde cevap dilekçesi vermediğiniz taktirde, davacının dava dilekçesinde ileri sürdüğü vakaların tamamını inkar etmiş ve HMK'nın 131.maddesi gereğince ilk itirazları ileri sürme hakkını kaybetmiş sayılacağınız ve ikinci cevap dilekçesi sunma hakkınızın bulunmayacağı hususu tarafınıza ilanen tebliğ olunur.

Duruşma Günü:08/09/2026 günü saat: 10:00'da duruşmada bizzat hazır bulunmanız, veya kendinizi bir vekille temsil ettirmeniz, Aksi taktirde H.U.M.K.'nun 3156 sayılı yasa ile değişik 213/2 Maddesi uyarınca yargılamaya yokluğunuzda devam olunacağı hususu, Dava Dilekçesi ve duruşma günü yerine geçerli olmak üzere ilanen tebliğ olunur.