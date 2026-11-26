ANNOUNCEMENT

FROM THE REPUBLIC OF TÜRKİYE - ESKİŞEHİR 2ND CIVIL COURT OF PEACE

DOCKET NO: 2026/923 Esas

DEFENDANT : THOMAS DOĞAN KUNT -35974127378

HEALTPLUS-WOMEN'S HEALTH CENTER BATEEN ST (HAZAA BIN ZAYED THE FIRST ST) ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

In the proceedings of the action for objection to appraisal filed before our court regarding the re-determination of the appraisal by conducting a re-viewing with a new delegation of experts different from the previous experts in terms of the immovable properties, concerning the objections against the Expert Appraisal Report issued in the file numbered 2026/137 Satış of the Eskişehir Civil Courts of Peace Sales Office opened for the immovable properties numbered Cadastral Block Number 17856 Parcel number 31 in Eskişehir Province, Tepebaşı District, Gökçekısık Neighborhood and Cadastral Block Number 30644 Parcel number 20, Cadastral Block Number 30644 Parcel number 22, and Cadastral Block Number 30601 Parcel number 1 in Odunpazarı District, Uluçayır Neighborhood, filed against you by the complainant;

On the hearing date of 16/12/2026 at 09:40, that you must be personally present at the hearing or be represented by an Attorney; that pursuant to Article 122 of the Code of Civil Procedure, a reply brief may be submitted to the complaint petition served on you within two weeks pursuant to Article 317/2 of the Code of Civil Procedure; that in the event that a reply brief is not submitted within the due time pursuant to Article 128 of the Code of Civil Procedure, you shall be deemed to have denied all of the facts asserted by the complainant in the complaint petition; that pursuant to Article 131 of the Code of Civil Procedure, preliminary objections may not be asserted after the submission of the reply brief even if the reply period has not expired; and that the complaint petition, the added defendant petition, and the preliminary proceedings report shall be deemed to have been served by publication 7 days after the date of publication in the newspaper of the announcement, which is a text in lieu of the service of the complaint petition, added defendant petition, and preliminary proceedings report; pursuant to Article 28 and subsequent articles of the Notification Law, is hereby SERVED BY PUBLICATION.

You are hereby WARNED pursuant to Articles 317, 318, and 319 of the Code of Civil Procedure that, within two weeks from the service of the petition, you must submit your replies to the action, clearly indicate all your evidence, if any, and of which fact it is evidence, attach to the petition the evidence in your possession, and if there are documents and files to be brought, the information enabling them to be located, and that the prohibition on the extension and amendment of the defense shall commence with the submission of the reply brief to the court.

İLAN

T.C. ESKİŞEHİR 2. SULH HUKUK MAHKEMESİNDEN/ BAŞKANLIĞINDAN

ESAS NO: 2026/923 Esas

DAVALI : THOMAS DOĞAN KUNT -35974127378

HEALTPLUS-WOMEN'S HEALTH CENTER BATEEN ST(HAZAA BİN ZAYED THE FİRT ST) ABU DHABİ UAE

Davacı tarafından aleyhinize Eskişehir ili Tepebaşı İlçesi Gökçeksik Mahallesi 17856 ada 31 parsel ile Odunpazarı İlçesi Uluçayır Mahallesi 30644 ada 20 parsel, 30644 ada 22 parsel ve 30601 ada 1 parsel nolu taşınmazlar için açılan Eskişehir Sulh Hukuk Mahkemeleri Satış memurluğunun 2026/137Satış dosyasında düzenlenen bilirkişi kıymet takdirî raporuna yönelik itirazlarına ilişkin taşınmazlar yönünden önceki bilirkişilerden farklı yeni bir bilirkişi heyeti ile yeniden keşif yapılarak kıymet takdirinin yeniden belirlenmesine ilişkin mahkememize açılan kıymet takdirine itiraz davasının yargılamasında ;

Duruşma günü 16/12/2026 günü saat 09:40'da duruşmada bizzat hazır bulunmanız , veya kendinizi bir vekille temsil ettirmeniz, HMK 122. maddesi gereğince tarafına tebliğ olan dava dilekçesine HMK 317/2. maddesi gereğince, iki hafta içinde davacıya cevap verebileceği, HMK 128. maddesi gereğince süresi içinde cevap dilekçesi verilmemesi halinde davacının dava dilekçesinde ileri sürdüğü vakaların tümünü inkar etmiş sayılacağına, HMK 131. maddesi gereğince cevap dilekçesinin verilmesinden sonra cevap süresi dolmamış olsa bile ilk itirazların ileri sürülemeyeceği, dava dilekçesi dahili dava dilekçesi ve tensip zaptı tebliği yerine geçmek üzere ilan metninin gazetede ilan tarihinden itibaren 7 gün sonra dava dilekçesi dahili dava dilekçesi ve tensip zaptının ilanen tebliğ edilmiş sayılacağı hususu T.K.'nun 28 ve devamı maddeleri gereğince İLANEN TEBLİĞ olunur.

Dilekçenini tebliğinden itibaren iki hafta içinde davaya karşı cevaplarınızı , varsa tüm delillerinizi açıkça ve hangi vakanın delili olduğunu bildirmeniz , elinizde bulunan delilleri , getirilecek belge ve dosya varsa bunların bulunabilmesini sağlayan bilgileri dilekçeye eklemeniz savunmanın genişletilmesi ve değiştirilmesi yasağının cevap dilekçesinin mahkemeye verilmesi ile başlayacağı hususu HKM'nın 317,318 ve 319 maddeleri gereği İHTAR OLUNUR.

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