Video Türkiye Kupası Goller GOL | Çaykur Rizespor 1-0 Vanspor FK
GOL | Çaykur Rizespor 1-0 Vanspor FK

GOL | Çaykur Rizespor 1-0 Vanspor FK

17.12.2024 | 20:29

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 5. tur maçında Çaykur Rizespor, 19. dakikada V. Jurecka’nın attığı golle Vanspor FK karşısında skoru 1-0’a getirdi.

VİDEO DEVAM EDİYOR
Sıradaki

OTOMATİK OYNAT

GOL | Çaykur Rizespor 2-0 Vanspor FK 00:58
GOL | Çaykur Rizespor 2-0 Vanspor FK 17.12.2024 | 20:29
GOL | Çaykur Rizespor 1-0 Vanspor FK 00:55
GOL | Çaykur Rizespor 1-0 Vanspor FK 17.12.2024 | 20:29
GOL | Corendon Alanyaspor 4-1 Fethiyespor 00:44
GOL | Corendon Alanyaspor 4-1 Fethiyespor 04.12.2024 | 16:03
GOL | Corendon Alanyaspor 4-0 Fethiyespor 01:02
GOL | Corendon Alanyaspor 4-0 Fethiyespor 04.12.2024 | 16:03
GOL | Corendon Alanyaspor 3-0 Fethiyespor 00:54
GOL | Corendon Alanyaspor 3-0 Fethiyespor 04.12.2024 | 16:02
GOL | Corendon Alanyaspor 2-0 Fethiyespor 00:42
GOL | Corendon Alanyaspor 2-0 Fethiyespor 04.12.2024 | 16:01
GOL | Samsunspor 2-4 Orduspor 01:17
GOL | Samsunspor 2-4 Orduspor 03.12.2024 | 23:50
GOL | Adana Demirspor 2-2 24 Erzincanspor 00:55
GOL | Adana Demirspor 2-2 24 Erzincanspor 17.01.2024 | 23:51
GOL | Adana Demirspor 1-2 24 Erzincanspor 00:51
GOL | Adana Demirspor 1-2 24 Erzincanspor 17.01.2024 | 23:51
GOL | Adana Demirspor 0-2 24 Erzincanspor 01:20
GOL | Adana Demirspor 0-2 24 Erzincanspor 17.01.2024 | 23:50
GOL | Adana Demirspor 0-1 24 Erzincanspor 01:07
GOL | Adana Demirspor 0-1 24 Erzincanspor 17.01.2024 | 23:50
GOL | Fenerbahçe 6-0 Adanaspor 01:29
GOL | Fenerbahçe 6-0 Adanaspor 17.01.2024 | 23:47
GOL | Fenerbahçe 1-0 Adanaspor 01:02
GOL | Fenerbahçe 1-0 Adanaspor 17.01.2024 | 22:04
Beşiktaş 1-2 Kayserispor GENİŞ MAÇ ÖZETİ İZLE Ziraat Türkiye Kupası Çeyrek Final Maçı golleri izle | Video 09:45
Beşiktaş 1-2 Kayserispor GENİŞ MAÇ ÖZETİ İZLE Ziraat Türkiye Kupası Çeyrek Final Maçı golleri izle | Video 03.03.2022 | 08:58
GOL | Çarşambaspor 0-1 Yozgatspor 1959 00:17
GOL | Çarşambaspor 0-1 Yozgatspor 1959 13.10.2020 | 15:15

BUGÜN

BU HAFTA

BU AY

SON DAKİKA