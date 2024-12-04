Konyaspor 9-0 Kepezspor (MAÇ ÖZETİ)
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası’nda Konyaspor, Kepezspor’u misafir etti. Medaş Konya Büyükşehir Stadyumu’nda gol olup yağan ev sahibi ekip, maçı 9-0 kazanarak üst tura çıkmaya hak kazandı. İşte maçın özeti…
