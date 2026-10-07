500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

Kendine has pişirme tekniğiyle milli gururumuz olan Türk kahvesi, TasteAtlas 2026 dünya sıralamasında ezber bozdu. Küresel kahve devlerini geride bırakan lezzetimizin güncel puanı ve sırası belli oldu.
64) Caffè napoletano
63) Caffè alla nocciola
62) Kopi terbalik
61) Biedermeier Kaffee
60) Café Touba
59) Capo in B
58) Espresso Romano
57) Barbajada
56) Caffè breve
55) Blanco y negro
54) Kopi joss
53) Syrian coffee
52) Franziskaner
51) Kopi ginseng (Ginseng coffee)
50) Kona coffee
49) Café del tiempo
48) Red Eye Coffee
47) Vietnamese Yogurt Coffee
46) Espressino
45) Caffè Americano
44) Mazagran
43) Yuanyang (Coffee with Tea)
42) Café con miel
41) Kopi tubruk
40) Kapuziner
39) Lungo
38) Long Black
37) Marocchino
36) Dalgona coffee
35) Kopi luwak
34) Cafetière (French press)
33) Coffee Raf
32) Einspänner
31) Café au lait (New Orleans)
30) Caffè mocha
29) Café au lait
28) Ipoh White Coffee
27) Wiener melange
26) Shakerato
25) Caffè moka
24) Café bombón
23) Bicerin
22) Indian filter coffee
21) Galão
20) Cortado
19) Ca phe trung (Egg Coffee)
18) Macchiato
17) Flat White
16) Arabic Coffee
15) Frappé coffee
14) Bosanska kahva
13) Ghahwa (Saudi coffee)
12) Café de Olla
11) Eiskaffee
10) Türk Kahvesi (Turkish coffee)
9) Espresso
8) Vietnamese Coffee
7) Ristretto
6) Caffè latte
5) Freddo cappuccino
4) Cappuccino
3) Vietnamese Iced Coffee
2) Espresso freddo