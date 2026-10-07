Haberler Yaşam Haberleri 500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi
Giriş Tarihi: 7.10.2026 18:56

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

Gastronomi dünyasının önde gelen rehberlerinden TasteAtlas, 2026 yılının en iyi kahveleri sıralamasını duyurdu. İtalyanların efsanevi Espresso'su ile geleneksel lezzetimiz Türk kahvesinin çekiştiği listede tüm dengeler değişti. Peki, kahveseverlerin heyecanla beklediği listede Türk kahvesi kaçıncı sıraya yerleşti, zirvenin yeni sahibi kim oldu? İşte dünyanın en iyi kahveleri sıralamasından öne çıkanlar...

Google Haberler'de tüm gelişmeleri tek kaynakta görmek için Sabah'ı takip edin.
500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi
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TasteAtlas, 2026 yılının en iyi kahve türlerini açıklarken geleneksel Türk kahvesi özel pişirme tekniği ve aldığı puanla öne çıktı. İtalya'nın Espresso'sundan Küba kahvelerine kadar pek çok küresel lezzet bu prestijli listede yer aldı.

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

Kendine has pişirme tekniğiyle milli gururumuz olan Türk kahvesi, TasteAtlas 2026 dünya sıralamasında ezber bozdu. Küresel kahve devlerini geride bırakan lezzetimizin güncel puanı ve sırası belli oldu.

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

65) Caffè Leccese

Google Haberler'de tüm gelişmeleri tek kaynakta görmek için Sabah'ı takip edin.
500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

64) Caffè napoletano

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

63) Caffè alla nocciola

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

62) Kopi terbalik

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

61) Biedermeier Kaffee

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

60) Café Touba

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

59) Capo in B

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

58) Espresso Romano

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

57) Barbajada

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

56) Caffè breve

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

55) Blanco y negro

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

54) Kopi joss

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

53) Syrian coffee

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

52) Franziskaner

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

51) Kopi ginseng (Ginseng coffee)

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

50) Kona coffee

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

49) Café del tiempo

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

48) Red Eye Coffee

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

47) Vietnamese Yogurt Coffee

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

46) Espressino

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

45) Caffè Americano

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

44) Mazagran

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

43) Yuanyang (Coffee with Tea)

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

42) Café con miel

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

41) Kopi tubruk

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

40) Kapuziner

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

39) Lungo

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

38) Long Black

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

37) Marocchino

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

36) Dalgona coffee

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

35) Kopi luwak

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

34) Cafetière (French press)

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

33) Coffee Raf

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

32) Einspänner

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

31) Café au lait (New Orleans)

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

30) Caffè mocha

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

29) Café au lait

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

28) Ipoh White Coffee

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

27) Wiener melange

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

26) Shakerato

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

25) Caffè moka

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

24) Café bombón

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

23) Bicerin

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

22) Indian filter coffee

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

21) Galão

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

20) Cortado

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

19) Ca phe trung (Egg Coffee)

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

18) Macchiato

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

17) Flat White

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

16) Arabic Coffee

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

15) Frappé coffee

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

14) Bosanska kahva

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

13) Ghahwa (Saudi coffee)

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

12) Café de Olla

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

11) Eiskaffee

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

10) Türk Kahvesi (Turkish coffee)

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

9) Espresso

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

8) Vietnamese Coffee

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

7) Ristretto

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

6) Caffè latte

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

5) Freddo cappuccino

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

4) Cappuccino

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

3) Vietnamese Iced Coffee

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

2) Espresso freddo

500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi

1) Café Cubano

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500 yıllık gelenek tescillendi: Dünyanın en iyi kahveleri listesinde Türk kahvesi esintisi
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