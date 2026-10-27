Video Spor GOL İZLE | Alanyaspor 3–1 12 Bingölspor
GOL İZLE | Alanyaspor 3–1 12 Bingölspor

GOL İZLE | Alanyaspor 3–1 12 Bingölspor

27 Ekim 2026 22:19

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 3. Tur maçında Alanyaspor, 77. dakikada Ivan Cedric’in attığı golle 12 Bingölspor karşısında skoru 3-1 yaptı.

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OTOMATİK OYNAT

MAÇ ÖZETİ İZLE | Alanyaspor 4–1 12 Bingölspor 08:57
MAÇ ÖZETİ İZLE | Alanyaspor 4–1 12 Bingölspor 27.10.2026 | 23:26
GOL İZLE | Alanyaspor 4–1 12 Bingölspor 00:45
GOL İZLE | Alanyaspor 4–1 12 Bingölspor 27.10.2026 | 22:28
GOL İZLE | Alanyaspor 3–1 12 Bingölspor 00:40
GOL İZLE | Alanyaspor 3–1 12 Bingölspor 27.10.2026 | 22:19
GOL İZLE | Alanyaspor 2–1 12 Bingölspor 00:46
GOL İZLE | Alanyaspor 2–1 12 Bingölspor 27.10.2026 | 22:18
GOL İZLE | Alanyaspor 2–0 12 Bingölspor 00:51
GOL İZLE | Alanyaspor 2–0 12 Bingölspor 27.10.2026 | 21:09
GOL İZLE | Alanyaspor 1–0 12 Bingölspor 00:42
GOL İZLE | Alanyaspor 1–0 12 Bingölspor 27.10.2026 | 21:09
MAÇ ÖZETİ İZLE | Kocaelispor 3–0 E. G. Mazıdağı Fosfatspor 08:02
MAÇ ÖZETİ İZLE | Kocaelispor 3–0 E. G. Mazıdağı Fosfatspor 27.10.2026 | 21:06
GOL İZLE | Kocaelispor 3–0 E. G. Mazıdağı Fosfatspor 00:40
GOL İZLE | Kocaelispor 3–0 E. G. Mazıdağı Fosfatspor 27.10.2026 | 19:50
GOL İZLE | Kocaelispor 2–0 E. G. Mazıdağı Fosfatspor 00:50
GOL İZLE | Kocaelispor 2–0 E. G. Mazıdağı Fosfatspor 27.10.2026 | 19:43
GOL İZLE | Kocaelispor 1–0 E. G. Mazıdağı Fosfatspor 00:50
GOL İZLE | Kocaelispor 1–0 E. G. Mazıdağı Fosfatspor 27.10.2026 | 19:08
MAÇ ÖZETİ İZLE | Boluspor 1-3 Karşıyaka 11:04
MAÇ ÖZETİ İZLE | Boluspor 1-3 Karşıyaka 27.10.2026 | 19:07
GOL İZLE | Boluspor 1-3 Karşıyaka 01:05
GOL İZLE | Boluspor 1-3 Karşıyaka 27.10.2026 | 18:16
GOL İZLE | Boluspor 1-2 Karşıyaka 01:11
GOL İZLE | Boluspor 1-2 Karşıyaka 27.10.2026 | 18:05
MAÇ ÖZETİ İZLE | Etimesgut SK 0-4 Gaziantep FK 08:06
MAÇ ÖZETİ İZLE | Etimesgut SK 0-4 Gaziantep FK 27.10.2026 | 17:55
GOL İZLE | Boluspor 1-1 Karşıyaka 00:52
GOL İZLE | Boluspor 1-1 Karşıyaka 27.10.2026 | 17:41
GOL İZLE | Boluspor 1-0 Karşıyaka 01:11
GOL İZLE | Boluspor 1-0 Karşıyaka 27.10.2026 | 16:43
GOL İZLE | Etimesgut SK 0-4 Gaziantep FK 90+2’ Halil Dervişoğlu 00:45
GOL İZLE | Etimesgut SK 0-4 Gaziantep FK (90+2' Halil Dervişoğlu) 27.10.2026 | 15:42
GOL İZLE | Etimesgut SK 0-3 Gaziantep FK 74’Gassama 01:17
GOL İZLE | Etimesgut SK 0-3 Gaziantep FK (74'Gassama) 27.10.2026 | 15:17
GOL İZLE | Etimesgut SK 0-1 Gaziantep FK 7’ Kulasin 01:08
GOL İZLE | Etimesgut SK 0-1 Gaziantep FK ( 7' Kulasin) 27.10.2026 | 14:16
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