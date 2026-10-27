GOL İZLE | Kocaelispor 2–0 E. G. Mazıdağı Fosfatspor
27 Ekim 2026 19:43
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 3. Tur maçında Kocaelispor, 72. dakikada D. Agyei’in attığı golle E. G. Mazıdağı Fosfatspor karşısında skoru 2-0 yaptı.
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