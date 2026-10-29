MAÇ ÖZETİ İZLE | Bitlis 1916 4-1 Kayserispor
29 Ekim 2026 19:48
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 3. turunda Bitlis 1916 evinde Kayserispor'u mağlup ederek adını bir üst tura yazdırdı. İşte maçın özeti...
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MAÇ ÖZETİ İZLE | Bitlis 1916 4-1 Kayserispor 29.10.2026 | 19:48
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