Video Spor GOL | Bitlis 1916 1-0 Kayserispor
GOL | Bitlis 1916 1-0 Kayserispor

GOL | Bitlis 1916 1-0 Kayserispor

29 Ekim 2026 15:32

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 3. tur maçında Bitlis 1916, 30. dakikada Ali Akkuş'un kaydettiği golle Metro Holding Kayserispor karşısında 1-0 öne geçti.

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