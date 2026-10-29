GOL | Bitlis 1916 1-0 Kayserispor
29 Ekim 2026 15:32
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 3. tur maçında Bitlis 1916, 30. dakikada Ali Akkuş'un kaydettiği golle Metro Holding Kayserispor karşısında 1-0 öne geçti.
Sıradaki
OTOMATİK OYNAT
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GOL | Bitlis 1916 2-0 Kayserispor 29.10.2026 | 15:32
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GOL İZLE | Alanyaspor 4–1 12 Bingölspor 27.10.2026 | 22:28
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GOL İZLE | Alanyaspor 2–1 12 Bingölspor 27.10.2026 | 22:18
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GOL İZLE | Alanyaspor 2–0 12 Bingölspor 27.10.2026 | 21:09
00:42
GOL İZLE | Alanyaspor 1–0 12 Bingölspor 27.10.2026 | 21:09
08:02
MAÇ ÖZETİ İZLE | Kocaelispor 3–0 E. G. Mazıdağı Fosfatspor 27.10.2026 | 21:06
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GOL İZLE | Kocaelispor 3–0 E. G. Mazıdağı Fosfatspor 27.10.2026 | 19:50
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GOL İZLE | Kocaelispor 2–0 E. G. Mazıdağı Fosfatspor 27.10.2026 | 19:43
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GOL İZLE | Kocaelispor 1–0 E. G. Mazıdağı Fosfatspor 27.10.2026 | 19:08
11:04
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01:05
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GOL İZLE | Boluspor 1-2 Karşıyaka 27.10.2026 | 18:05
08:06
MAÇ ÖZETİ İZLE | Etimesgut SK 0-4 Gaziantep FK 27.10.2026 | 17:55
00:52
GOL İZLE | Boluspor 1-1 Karşıyaka 27.10.2026 | 17:41
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GOL İZLE | Boluspor 1-0 Karşıyaka 27.10.2026 | 16:43
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