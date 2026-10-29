Video Spor GOL İZLE | Gençlerbirliği 1-0 Karaköprü Belediyespor
GOL İZLE | Gençlerbirliği 1-0 Karaköprü Belediyespor

GOL İZLE | Gençlerbirliği 1-0 Karaköprü Belediyespor

29 Ekim 2026 17:32

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 3. tur maçında Gençlerbirliği, 1. dakikada P. Mendes'in kaydettiği golle Karaköprü Belediyespor karşısında skoru 1-0 yaptı.

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