Video Türkiye Kupası Goller GOL | Sakaryaspor 1-2 Bursa Yıldırımspor
GOL | Sakaryaspor 1-2 Bursa Yıldırımspor

GOL | Sakaryaspor 1-2 Bursa Yıldırımspor

28 Ekim 2026 19:59

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 3. tur maçında Bursa Yıldırımspor, 68. dakikada Arel Polat'ın bulduğu golle Sakaryaspor karşısında 2-1 öne geçti.

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OTOMATİK OYNAT

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