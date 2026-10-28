Video Türkiye Kupası Goller GOL | Sakaryaspor 2-3 Bursa Yıldırımspor
GOL | Sakaryaspor 2-3 Bursa Yıldırımspor

GOL | Sakaryaspor 2-3 Bursa Yıldırımspor

28 Ekim 2026 20:00

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 3. tur maçında Sakaryaspor, 81. dakikada Gökhan Akkan'ın attığı golle Bursa Yıldırımspor karşısında skoru 3-2 yaptı.

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OTOMATİK OYNAT

GOL | Sakaryaspor 2-3 Bursa Yıldırımspor 00:39
GOL | Sakaryaspor 2-3 Bursa Yıldırımspor 28.10.2026 | 20:00
GOL | Sakaryaspor 1-3 Bursa Yıldırımspor 01:10
GOL | Sakaryaspor 1-3 Bursa Yıldırımspor 28.10.2026 | 19:59
GOL | Sakaryaspor 1-2 Bursa Yıldırımspor 01:03
GOL | Sakaryaspor 1-2 Bursa Yıldırımspor 28.10.2026 | 19:59
GOL | Sakaryaspor 1-1 Bursa Yıldırımspor 01:02
GOL | Sakaryaspor 1-1 Bursa Yıldırımspor 28.10.2026 | 19:58
GOL | Sakaryaspor 0-1 Bursa Yıldırımspor 01:07
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GOL İZLE | Kars 36 Spor 0-2 Antalyaspor 90+2’ Arda Altun 01:10
GOL İZLE | Kars 36 Spor 0-2 Antalyaspor (90+2' Arda Altun) 28.10.2026 | 15:04
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GOL İZLE | Alanyaspor 3–1 12 Bingölspor 00:40
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GOL İZLE | Alanyaspor 2–1 12 Bingölspor 00:46
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GOL İZLE | Alanyaspor 2–0 12 Bingölspor 00:51
GOL İZLE | Alanyaspor 2–0 12 Bingölspor 27.10.2026 | 21:09
GOL İZLE | Alanyaspor 1–0 12 Bingölspor 00:42
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GOL İZLE | Kocaelispor 3–0 E. G. Mazıdağı Fosfatspor 00:40
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GOL İZLE | Kocaelispor 2–0 E. G. Mazıdağı Fosfatspor 00:50
GOL İZLE | Kocaelispor 2–0 E. G. Mazıdağı Fosfatspor 27.10.2026 | 19:43
GOL İZLE | Kocaelispor 1–0 E. G. Mazıdağı Fosfatspor 00:50
GOL İZLE | Kocaelispor 1–0 E. G. Mazıdağı Fosfatspor 27.10.2026 | 19:08
GOL İZLE | Boluspor 1-3 Karşıyaka 01:05
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GOL İZLE | Boluspor 1-2 Karşıyaka 01:11
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GOL İZLE | Boluspor 1-1 Karşıyaka 00:52
GOL İZLE | Boluspor 1-1 Karşıyaka 27.10.2026 | 17:41
GOL İZLE | Boluspor 1-0 Karşıyaka 01:11
GOL İZLE | Boluspor 1-0 Karşıyaka 27.10.2026 | 16:43
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