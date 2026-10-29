Video Spor GOL İZLE | Kasımpaşa 3-1 Çorluspor 1947
GOL İZLE | Kasımpaşa 3-1 Çorluspor 1947

GOL İZLE | Kasımpaşa 3-1 Çorluspor 1947

29 Ekim 2026 20:08

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 3. tur maçında Kasımpaşa, 82. dakikada Ali Yavuz Kol'un attığı golle Çorluspor 1947 karşısında skoru 3-1 yaptı.

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