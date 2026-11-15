GOL İZLE | İsveç 3-2 Bosna Hersek (Sead Kolasinac)
15 Kasım 2026 00:19
UEFA Uluslar Ligi B Ligi 4. Grup'un 5. haftasında İsveç, Bosna Hersek'i konuk ediyor. Bosna Hersek, Sead Kolasinac'ın 62. dakikada attığı golle farkı bire indirdi: 3-2.
Sıradaki
OTOMATİK OYNAT
10:12
MAÇ ÖZETİ İZLE | İsveç 3-2 Bosna Hersek 15.11.2026 | 02:41
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MAÇ ÖZETİ İZLE | Romanya 2-1 Polonya 15.11.2026 | 02:39
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GOL İZLE | Portekiz 1-4 Danimarka (Bernardo Silva) 15.11.2026 | 00:48
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GOL İZLE | Romanya 2-1 Polonya (Adrian Benedyczak) 15.11.2026 | 00:46
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GOL İZLE | Romanya 2-0 Polonya (Dennis Man) 15.11.2026 | 00:32
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GOL İZLE | Portekiz 0-4 Danimarka (Joachim Andersen) 15.11.2026 | 00:31
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MAÇ ÖZETİ İZLE | Gürcistan 0-2 Macaristan 15.11.2026 | 00:30
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GOL İZLE | Romanya 1-0 Polonya (Alexandru Cicaldau) 15.11.2026 | 00:22
01:31
GOL İZLE | İsveç 3-2 Bosna Hersek (Sead Kolasinac) 15.11.2026 | 00:19
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GOL İZLE | Portekiz 0-3 Danimarka (Rasmus Höjlund) 15.11.2026 | 00:09
01:20
GOL İZLE | Portekiz 0-2 Danimarka (Rasmus Höjlund) 15.11.2026 | 00:08
00:50
GOL İZLE | İsveç 3-1 Bosna Hersek (Armin Gigovic) 15.11.2026 | 00:01
00:50
GOL İZLE | İsveç 3-0 Bosna Hersek (Viktor Gyökeres) 14.11.2026 | 23:49
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GOL İZLE | Portekiz 0-1 Danimarka (Pierre Emile Höjbjerg) 14.11.2026 | 23:48
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MAÇ ÖZETİ İZLE | Norveç 3-1 Galler 14.11.2026 | 23:18
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GOL İZLE | İsveç 2-0 Bosna Hersek (Viktor Gyökeres) 14.11.2026 | 23:17
01:12
GOL İZLE | İsveç 1-0 Bosna Hersek (Daniel Svensson) 14.11.2026 | 23:15
03:03
GOL İZLE | Gürcistan 0-2 Macaristan (Barnabas Varga) 14.11.2026 | 22:09
01:04
GOL İZLE | Gürcistan 0-1 Macaristan (Lasha Dvali K.K.) 14.11.2026 | 22:07
01:42
GOL İZLE | Norveç 3-1 Galler (Erling Haaland) 14.11.2026 | 21:56