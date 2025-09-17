Video Türkiye Kupası GOL | Karadeniz Ereğli Belediyespor 1-2 Bursaspor
17.09.2025 | 15:52

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 2. Tur maçında Bursaspor, 66. dakikada Emrehan Gedikli’nin attığı golle Karadeniz Ereğli Belediyespor karşısında skoru 2-1’e getirdi.

