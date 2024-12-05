GOL | Gaziantepspor 1-0 Batman Petrolspor
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 4. tur maçında Gaziantepspor, 90+3. dakikada K. Kodro’nun attığı golle Batman Petrolspor karşısında skoru 1-0’a getirdi.
03:19
GOL | Gaziantepspor 1-0 Batman Petrolspor 05.12.2024 | 22:59
00:45
GOL | Çaykur Rizespor 3-2 Silivrispor 05.12.2024 | 20:29
00:45
GOL | Çaykur Rizespor 2-2 Silivrispor 05.12.2024 | 20:29
00:50
GOL | Çaykur Rizespor 2-1 Silivrispor 05.12.2024 | 20:29
00:52
GOL | Çaykur Rizespor 1-1 Silivrispor 05.12.2024 | 20:29
00:51
GOL | Çaykur Rizespor 0-1 Silivrispor 05.12.2024 | 20:28
03:11
GOL | Bursaspor 2-2 Vanspor 04.12.2024 | 23:51
00:52
GOL | Bursaspor 1-2 Vanspor 04.12.2024 | 23:51
01:04
GOL | Bursaspor 1-1 Vanspor 04.12.2024 | 23:50
01:19
GOL | Bursaspor 1-0 Vanspor 04.12.2024 | 23:50
08:19
Konyaspor 9-0 Kepezspor (MAÇ ÖZETİ) 04.12.2024 | 21:40
00:41
GOL | Konyaspor 9-0 Kepezspor 04.12.2024 | 21:35
00:52
GOL | Konyaspor 8-0 Kepezspor 04.12.2024 | 21:35
00:53
GOL | Konyaspor 7-0 Kepezspor 04.12.2024 | 21:34
00:54
GOL | Konyaspor 6-0 Kepezspor 04.12.2024 | 21:34
00:41
GOL | Konyaspor 5-0 Kepezspor 04.12.2024 | 21:33
00:58
GOL | Konyaspor 4-0 Kepezspor 04.12.2024 | 21:33
01:08
GOL | Konyaspor 3-0 Kepezspor 04.12.2024 | 21:32
01:00
GOL | Konyaspor 2-0 Kepezspor 04.12.2024 | 21:31
00:59
GOL | Konyaspor 1-0 Kepezspor 04.12.2024 | 21:29