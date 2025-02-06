Video Türkiye Kupası GOL | Göztepe 1-0 Gaziantep FK
GOL | Göztepe 1-0 Gaziantep FK

GOL | Göztepe 1-0 Gaziantep FK

06.02.2025 | 23:40

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 2. hafta maçında Göztepe, 58. dakikada Kuryu Matsuki'nin attığı golle 1-0 öne geçti.

VİDEO DEVAM EDİYOR
Sıradaki

OTOMATİK OYNAT

GOL | Göztepe 1-0 Gaziantep FK 01:14
GOL | Göztepe 1-0 Gaziantep FK 06.02.2025 | 23:40
Corendon Alanyaspor 4-1 Solwie Energy Fatih Karagümrük MAÇ ÖZETİ 08:45
Corendon Alanyaspor 4-1 Solwie Energy Fatih Karagümrük (MAÇ ÖZETİ) 06.02.2025 | 21:14
GOL | Boluspor 1-4 Galatasaray 00:57
GOL | Boluspor 1-4 Galatasaray 06.02.2025 | 17:49
GOL | Boluspor 1-3 Galatasaray 01:03
GOL | Boluspor 1-3 Galatasaray 06.02.2025 | 17:42
Uğur Okulları İstanbulspor 2-0 Kasımpaşa MAÇ ÖZETİ 08:16
Uğur Okulları İstanbulspor 2-0 Kasımpaşa (MAÇ ÖZETİ) 06.02.2025 | 17:20
GOL | Boluspor 1-2 Galatasaray 01:02
GOL | Boluspor 1-2 Galatasaray 06.02.2025 | 17:01
GOL | Boluspor 1-1 Galatasaray 00:59
GOL | Boluspor 1-1 Galatasaray 06.02.2025 | 16:29
GOL | İstanbulspor 1-0 Kasımpaşa 01:00
GOL | İstanbulspor 1-0 Kasımpaşa 06.02.2025 | 14:22
Çaykur Rizespor 2-1 MKE Ankaragücü MAÇ ÖZETİ 05:01
Çaykur Rizespor 2-1 MKE Ankaragücü (MAÇ ÖZETİ) 05.02.2025 | 22:50
Fenerbahçe’de Diego Carlos şoku! 03:01
Fenerbahçe'de Diego Carlos şoku! 05.02.2025 | 22:42
GOL | Fenerbahçe 5-0 Erzurumspor FK 00:55
GOL | Fenerbahçe 5-0 Erzurumspor FK 05.02.2025 | 22:30
GOL | Fenerbahçe 4-0 Erzurumspor FK 00:50
GOL | Fenerbahçe 4-0 Erzurumspor FK 05.02.2025 | 22:24
GOL | Fenerbahçe 3-0 Erzurumspor FK 01:55
GOL | Fenerbahçe 3-0 Erzurumspor FK 05.02.2025 | 22:24
GOL | Fenerbahçe 2-0 Erzurumspor FK 02:02
GOL | Fenerbahçe 2-0 Erzurumspor FK 05.02.2025 | 22:15
F.Bahçe’den penaltı itirazı! 01:19
F.Bahçe'den penaltı itirazı! 05.02.2025 | 21:14
Sipay Bodrum FK 3-1 Onvo Antalyaspor MAÇ ÖZETİ 07:41
Sipay Bodrum FK 3-1 Onvo Antalyaspor (MAÇ ÖZETİ) 05.02.2025 | 18:29
GOL | İskenderunspor 2-2 Trabzonspor 00:45
GOL | İskenderunspor 2-2 Trabzonspor 05.02.2025 | 14:58
GOL | İskenderunspor 2-1 Trabzonspor 01:18
GOL | İskenderunspor 2-1 Trabzonspor 05.02.2025 | 14:26
GOL | İskenderunspor 1-1 Trabzonspor 01:07
GOL | İskenderunspor 1-1 Trabzonspor 05.02.2025 | 14:25
GOL | İskenderunspor 1-0 Trabzonspor 01:19
GOL | İskenderunspor 1-0 Trabzonspor 05.02.2025 | 14:23

BUGÜN

BU HAFTA

BU AY

SON DAKİKA