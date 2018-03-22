\n","Image":"https://isbh.tmgrup.com.tr/sb/album/2018/03/22/manchester-united-zlatan-ibrahimovicin-sozlesmesini-fesh-etti-1521744499886.jpg","Thumbnail":"https://iasbh.tmgrup.com.tr/5c44fc/0/0/0/0/0/0?u=https://isbh.tmgrup.com.tr/sb/album/2018/03/22/manchester-united-zlatan-ibrahimovicin-sozlesmesini-fesh-etti-1521744499886.jpg&mw=752&mh=700","TaggedTitle":"Manchester United, Zlatan Ibrahimovic'in sözleşmesini fesh etti!","TaggedDescription":"

Ibrahimovic konuyla ilgili sosyal medya hesabından şu açıklamayı yaptı \"Harika şeyler de sona erer. Harika geçen 2 sezonun ardından Manchester United'dan ayrılma zamanı. Kulübe, taraftarlara, takıma, teknik direktöre, antrenörlere ve tarihimin bu bölümünü benimle paylaşan herkese teşekkür ederim.\"

\n

Great things also come to an end and it is time to move on after two fantastic seasons with Manchester United. Thank you to the club, the fans, the team, the coach, the staff and everybody who shared with me this part of my history. #foreverred pic.twitter.com/vo1Gs3SUHL

— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) 22 Mart 2018
ekiplerinden , İsveçli yıldızı 'in sözleşmesini feshetti.

Kulübün internet sitesinde yer alan açıklamada, 36 yaşındaki futbolcunun sözleşmesinin feshedildiği bilgisi paylaşılırken, kulübe katkılarından dolayı İsveçli oyuncuya teşekkür edildi.

Fransa'nın Paris Saint-Germain takımından 2016 yılında transfer edilen Ibrahimovic, İngiliz ekibinde 53 maça çıktı ve 29 gol kaydetti.

İsveçli futbolcu, ile UEFA Avrupa Ligi, Lig Kupası ve Community Shield şampiyonluğu yaşadı.

İngiliz ve ABD basınında yer alan haberlerde, sakatlığının ardından Manchester ekibinde fazla forma şansı bulamayan 36 yaşındaki futbolcunun, Amerikan Birinci Futbol Ligi (MLS) takımlarından Los Angeles Galaxy'ye gideceği iddia edilmişti.

