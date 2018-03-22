Manchester United, Zlatan Ibrahimovic'in sözleşmesini fesh etti!

Ibrahimovic konuyla ilgili sosyal medya hesabından şu açıklamayı yaptı "Harika şeyler de sona erer. Harika geçen 2 sezonun ardından Manchester United'dan ayrılma zamanı. Kulübe, taraftarlara, takıma, teknik direktöre, antrenörlere ve tarihimin bu bölümünü benimle paylaşan herkese teşekkür ederim."

Great things also come to an end and it is time to move on after two fantastic seasons with Manchester United. Thank you to the club, the fans, the team, the coach, the staff and everybody who shared with me this part of my history. #foreverred pic.twitter.com/vo1Gs3SUHL