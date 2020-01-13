92. Oscar adayları belli oldu. Joker, 11 dalda Oscar'a aday gösterildi

Bu yıl 92'ncisi düzenlenecek olan Oscar Akademi Ödülleri'nde adaylar açıklandı. En çok adaylık alan film ise, Todd Phillips'in yönetmenliğini yaptığı Joker oldu. Film, en iyi yönetmen ve en iyi aktör ödüllerinin de bulunduğu 11 dalda Oscar'a aday gösterildi. Joker'i 10 dalda aday gösterilen Martin Scorsese'nin "The Irishman", Quentin Tarantino'nun Hollywood'u betimleyen "Bir Zamanlar Hollywood'da" (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) ve Sam Mendes'in "1917" filmleri takip etti. Bu filmlerin yanı sıra "En İyi Film" kategorisinde Ford v Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story ve Parasite yer alıyor. Oscar Ödülleri, 9 Şubat'ta gerçekleşecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak. Oscar'a aday olan diğer filmler ise şöyle:



En İyi Film:

"Ford v Ferrari"

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

"Parasite"



En İyi Aktör:

Antonio Banderas "Pain and Glory"

Leonardo DiCaprio "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Adam Driver "Marriage Story"

Joaquin Phoenix "Joker"

Jonathan Pryce "The Two Popes"



En İyi Aktrist:

Cynthia Erivo "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson "Marriage Story"

Saoirse Ronan "Little Women"

Charlize Theron "Bombshell"

Renee Zellweger "Judy"



En İyi Erkek Yardımcı Aktör:

Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"

Al Pacino, "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"



En İyi Kadın Yardımcı Aktör:

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"

Florence Pugh, "Little Women"

Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"



En İyi Yönetmen:

Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"

Todd Phillips, "Joker"

Sam Mendes, "1917"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Bong Joon Ho, "Parasite"



En İyi Animasyon Uzun Metrajlı Film:

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" Dean DeBlois

"I Lost My Body" Jeremy Clapin

"Klaus" Sergio Pablos

"Missing Link" Chris Butler

"Toy Story 4" Josh Cooley



En İyi Kısa Animasyon:

"Dcera," Daria Kashcheeva

"Hair Love," Matthew A. Cherry

"Kitbull," Rosana Sullivan

"Memorable," Bruno Collet

"Sister," Siqi Song



En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo:

"The Irishman," Steven Zaillian

"Jojo Rabbit," Taika Waititi

"Joker," Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

"Little Women," Greta Gerwig

"The Two Popes," Anthony McCarten



En İyi Senaryo:

"Knives Out," Rian Johnson

"Marriage Story," Noah Baumbach

"1917," Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Quentin Tarantino

"Parasite," Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han



En İyi Görüntü Yönetmeni:

"The Irishman," Rodrigo Prieto

"Joker," Lawrence Sher

"The Lighthouse," Jarin Blaschke

"1917," Roger Deakins

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Robert Richardson



En İyi Uzun Metrajlı Belgesel:

"American Factory," Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar

"The Cave," Feras Fayyad

"The Edge of Democracy," Petra Costa

"For Sama," Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

"Honeyland," Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov



En İyi Kısa Metrajlı Belgesel:

"In the Absence," Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone," Carol Dysinger

"Life Overtakes Me," Kristine Samuelson and John Haptas

"St. Louis Superman," Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

"Walk Run Cha-Cha," Laura Nix



En İyi Kısa Film:

"Brotherhood," Meryam Joobeur

"Nefta Football Club," Yves Piat

"The Neighbors' Window," Marshall Curry

"Saria," Bryan Buckley

"A Sister," Delphine Girard



En İyi Uluslararası Film:

"Corpus Christi," Jan Komasa

"Honeyland," Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

"Les Miserables," Ladj Ly

"Pain and Glory," Pedro Almodovar

"Parasite," Bong Joon Ho



En İyi Kurgu:

"Ford v Ferrari," Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland

"The Irishman," Thelma Schoonmaker

"Jojo Rabbit," Tom Eagles

"Joker," Jeff Groth

"Parasite," Jinmo Yang



En İyi Ses:

"Ford v Ferrari," Don Sylvester

"Joker," Alan Robert Murray

"1917," Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Wylie Stateman

"Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker," Matthew Wood, David Acord



En İyi Ses Kurgusu:

"Ad Astra"

"Ford v Ferrari"

"Joker"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"



En İyi Prodüksiyon:

"The Irishman," Bob Shaw and Regina Graves

"Jojo Rabbit," Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova

"1917," Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh

"Parasite," Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee



En İyi Müzik:

"Joker," Hildur Gunadttir

"Little Women," Alexandre Desplat

"Marriage Story," Randy Newman

"1917," Thomas Newman

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," John Williams*"The King," Nicholas Britell



En İyi Orijinal Şarkı:

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," "Toy Story 4"

"I'm Gonna Love Me Again," "Rocketman"

"I'm Standing With You," "Breakthrough"

"Into the Unknown," "Frozen 2"

"Stand Up," "Harriet"



En İyi Makyaj:

"Bombshell"

"Joker"

"Judy"

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"

"1917"



En İyi Kostüm:

"The Irishman," Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

"Jojo Rabbit," Mayes C. Rubeo

"Joker," Mark Bridges

"Little Women," Jacqueline Durran

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Arianne Phillips



En İyi Görsel Efekt:

"Avengers Endgame"

"The Irishman"

"1917"

"The Lion King"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"