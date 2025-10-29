GOL | Antalyaspor 1-0 Bursaspor
29.10.2025 | 22:36
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 3. Tur maçında Antalyaspor, 36. dakikada R. Safuri’nin penaltıdan attığı golle Bursaspor karşısında skoru 1-0’a getirdi.
