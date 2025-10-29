GOL | Kahta 02 Spor 3-1 Kasımpaşa
29.10.2025 | 15:22
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 3. Tur maçında 02 Kahta Spor, 90+3. dakikada Berkay Ceylan'ın attığı golle Kasımpaşa karşısında skoru 3-1'e getirdi.
01:24
GOL | Kahta 02 Spor 3-1 Kasımpaşa 29.10.2025 | 15:22
