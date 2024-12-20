Bucaspor 1928 0-4 Göztepe (MAÇ ÖZETİ)
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 5. Tur Elemeleri'nde Göztepe, Bucaspor 1928 deplasmanına konuk oldu. Deplasman ekibi maçtan 4-0'lık galibiyetle ayrıldı. İşte maçın özeti...
Sıradaki
OTOMATİK OYNAT
05:27
Bucaspor 1928 0-4 Göztepe (MAÇ ÖZETİ) 20.12.2024 | 01:19
05:19
24 Erzincanspor 4-6 Çorum FK (MAÇ ÖZETİ) 20.12.2024 | 01:19
04:41
Bursaspor 3-1 7 Eylül Turgutlu (MAÇ ÖZETİ) 01.11.2024 | 00:22
05:18
İstanbulspor 4-2 Kilis Belediyespor (MAÇ ÖZETİ) 01.11.2024 | 00:17
05:46
Isparta 32 1 - 0 Pazarspor (MAÇ ÖZETİ) 31.10.2024 | 01:20