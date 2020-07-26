Premier Lig'de düşen son takımlar belli oldu

İngiltere Premier Lig'de son hafta maçlarının ardından Watford ve Bournemouth, Premier Lig'e veda etti.
Çaplar Söyüncü'nün takımı Leicester City'i 2-0 mağlup eden Manchester United ve Wolverhampton'ı yenen Chelsea, Şampiyonlar Ligi bileti alan takımlar oldu.
Daha önce Norwich City'nin küme düşmesi ve Liverpool ile Manchester City'nin de Devler Ligi'ne katılması kesinleşmişti.
İŞTE MAÇ SONUÇLARI:
Burnley 1 - 2 Brighton & Hove Albion
Everton 1 - 3 Bournemouth
Newcastle United 1 - 3 Liverpool
Leicester City 0 - 2 Manchester United
Southampton 3 - 1 Sheffield United
West Ham United 1 - 1 Aston Villa
Chelsea 2 - 0 Wolverhampton
Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Tottenham
Arsenal 3 - 2 Watford
Manchester City 5 - 0 Norwich City