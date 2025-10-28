Video Türkiye Kupası GOL | Kepez Spor 0-1 Özbelsan Sivasspor
28.10.2025 | 14:49

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 3. Tur maçında Özbelsan Sivasspor, 10. dakikada Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka'nın golüyle Kepez Spor karşısında 1-0 öne geçti.

