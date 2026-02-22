Fenerbahçe Beko 70-56 Beşiktaş GAİN | 3. Periyot sonucu
22.02.2026 | 22:06
Fenerbahçe Beko ile Beşiktaş GAİN'in karşı karşıya geldiği Ziraat Bankası Türkiye Kupası Finali'nin üçüncü periyotu Fenerbahçe Beko'nun 70-56'lık üstünlüğü ile tamamlandı. İşte üçüncü çeyrekten tüm görüntüler...
Sıradaki
OTOMATİK OYNAT
20:41
Fenerbahçe Beko 70-56 Beşiktaş GAİN | 3. Periyot sonucu 22.02.2026 | 22:06
23:52
Fenerbahçe Beko 46-42 Beşiktaş GAİN | 2. Periyot sonucu 22.02.2026 | 21:26
24:03
Fenerbahçe Beko 22-24 Beşiktaş GAİN | 1. Periyot sonucu 22.02.2026 | 21:26
22:44
Bahçeşehir Koleji 67-88 Anadolu Efes (4. Periyot Sonucu) 18.02.2026 | 22:56
21:20
Bahçeşehir Koleji 41-58 Anadolu Efes (3. Periyot Sonucu) 18.02.2026 | 22:22
24:36
Bahçeşehir Koleji 24-41 Anadolu Efes (2. Periyot Sonucu) 18.02.2026 | 22:22
22:44
Bahçeşehir Koleji 4-24 Anadolu Efes (1. Periyot Sonucu) 18.02.2026 | 22:21
25:37
TOFAŞ 91-100 Beşiktaş GAİN (4. Periyot Sonucu) 18.02.2026 | 20:09
18:47
TOFAŞ 70-77 Beşiktaş GAİN (3. Periyot Sonucu) 18.02.2026 | 20:09
22:30
TOFAŞ 53-48 Beşiktaş GAİN (2. Periyot Sonucu) 18.02.2026 | 20:08
20:01
TOFAŞ 30-23 Beşiktaş GAİN (1. Periyot Sonucu) 18.02.2026 | 20:08
28:26
Safiport Erokspor 76-83 Fenerbahçe Beko (4. Periyot Sonucu) 17.02.2026 | 23:06
22:18
Safiport Erokspor 55-63 Fenerbahçe Beko (3. Periyot Sonucu) 17.02.2026 | 23:06
31:00
Safiport Erokspor 39-44 Fenerbahçe Beko (2. Periyot Sonucu) 17.02.2026 | 23:05
17:37
Safiport Erokspor 18-18 Fenerbahçe Beko (1. Periyot Sonucu) 17.02.2026 | 23:05
19:16
Türk Telekom 100-77 Trabzonspor (4. Periyot Sonucu) 17.02.2026 | 20:40
25:22
Türk Telekom 79-58 Trabzonspor (3. Periyot Sonucu) 17.02.2026 | 19:57
27:27
Türk Telekom 51-37 Trabzonspor (2. Periyot Sonucu) 17.02.2026 | 19:57
24:27
Türk Telekom 18-17 Trabzonspor (1. Periyot Sonucu) 17.02.2026 | 19:57
07:42
Matteo Guendouzi: Fenerbahçe'de olduğum için gururlu hissediyorum! 05.02.2026 | 23:30