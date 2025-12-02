GOL | Keçiörengücü 2-0 Kayserispor
02.12.2025 | 18:44
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 4. Tur maçında Keçiörengücü, 117. dakikada O. Roshi’nin attığı golle Kayserispor karşısında skoru 2-0’a getirdi.
Sıradaki
OTOMATİK OYNAT
01:06
GOL | Keçiörengücü 2-0 Kayserispor 02.12.2025 | 18:44
10:37
Trabzonspor 0-3 Galatasaray (MAÇ ÖZETİ) 15.05.2025 | 07:32
10:37
Trabzonspor 0-3 Galatasaray (MAÇ ÖZETİ) 15.05.2025 | 00:55
01:21
GOL | Trabzonspor 0-3 Galatasaray 14.05.2025 | 22:22
01:18
GOL | Trabzonspor 0-1 Galatasaray 14.05.2025 | 20:57
01:23
GOL | Trabzonspor 0-2 Galatasaray 14.05.2025 | 22:10
00:56
GOL | Gaziantep FK 0-3 Fenerbahçe 27.02.2025 | 16:54
00:21
GOL | Gaziantep FK 0-2 Fenerbahçe 27.02.2025 | 16:54
00:37
GOL | Gaziantep FK 0-1 Fenerbahçe 27.02.2025 | 16:53
01:10
GOL | Fenerbahçe 1-0 Erzurumspor FK 05.02.2025 | 21:15
00:58
GOL | Kasımpaşa 0-1 Fenerbahçe 09.01.2025 | 21:38
01:41
GOL | Kasımpaşa 0-2 Fenerbahçe 09.01.2025 | 21:38
00:54
GOL | Kasımpaşa 0-3 Fenerbahçe 09.01.2025 | 21:37
01:11
GOL | Erzurumspor FK 0-1 Göztepe 09.01.2025 | 15:49
01:18
GOL | Galatasaray 0-1 Rams Başakşehir Fk 08.01.2025 | 21:18
01:13
GOL | Trabzonspor 3-0 Alanyaspor 08.01.2025 | 19:59
01:27
GOL | Trabzonspor 2-0 Alanyaspor 08.01.2025 | 19:33
01:30
GOL | Trabzonspor 1-0 Alanyaspor 08.01.2025 | 19:31
00:59
GOL | Kırklarelispor 4-4 Sipay Bodrum FK 08.01.2025 | 16:21
01:11
GOL | Kırklarelispor 4-3 Sipay Bodrum FK 08.01.2025 | 16:21