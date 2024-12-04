Video Türkiye Kupası GOL | Bursaspor 1-2 Vanspor
04.12.2024 | 23:51

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 4. tur maçında Vanspor, 74. dakikada Batuhan Kör’ün attığı golle Bursaspor karşısında skoru 2-1’e getirdi.

