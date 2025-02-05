Video Türkiye Kupası GOL | İskenderunspor 2-2 Trabzonspor
GOL | İskenderunspor 2-2 Trabzonspor

GOL | İskenderunspor 2-2 Trabzonspor

05.02.2025 | 14:58

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 2. hafta maçında Trabzonspor 69. dakikada Enis Destan'ın attığı golle İskenderunspor karşısında skoru 2-2'ye getirdi.

