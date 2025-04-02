Video Türkiye Kupası GOL | Trabzonspor 3-2 Bodrum FK
02.04.2025 | 20:21

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası Çeyrek Final maçında Trabzonspor, 98. dakikada O. Zubkov’un attığı golle Bodrum FK karşısında skoru 3-2’ye getirdi.

