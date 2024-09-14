BUGÜNKÜ MAÇLAR LİSTESİ 14 EYLÜL 2024: Bugün hangi maçlar var, saat kaçta, hangi kanalda?

İngiltere - Premier Lig
14:30 Southampton - Manchester United
17:00 Fulham - West Ham United
17:00 Crystal Palace - Leicester City
17:00 Liverpool - Nottingham Forest
17:00 Brighton & Hove Albion - Ipswich Town
17:00 Manchester City - Brentford
19:30 Aston Villa - Everton
22:00 Bournemouth - Chelsea
İspanya - LaLiga
15:00 Mallorca - Villarreal
17:15 Espanyol - Deportivo Alaves
19:30 Sevilla - Getafe
22:00 Real Sociedad - Real Madrid
İtalya - Serie A
16:00 Como - Bologna
19:00 Empoli - Juventus
21:45 Milan - Venezia
Fransa - Ligue 1
18:00 Marsilya - Nice
20:00 Auxerre - Monaco
22:00 PSG - Brest
Almanya - Bundesliga
16:30 Hoffenheim - Bayer Leverkusen
16:30 Wolfsburg - Eintracht Frankfurt
16:30 RB Leipzig - Union Berlin
16:30 Freiburg - Bochum
16:30 Mönchengladbach - Stuttgart