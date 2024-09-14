BUGÜNKÜ MAÇLAR LİSTESİ 14 EYLÜL 2024: Bugün hangi maçlar var, saat kaçta, hangi kanalda?

Türkiye'nin en iyi haber sitesi
Giriş Tarihi: 14.09.2024 18:27 Güncelleme Tarihi: 14.09.2024 18:27

Bugünkü maçlar TRT 1, TRT Spor, Exxen, BeIN Sports, TV8.5, A Spor gibi spor kanallarının yayın akışı ile kontrol ediliyor. Futbolseverler destekledikleri takımın bugün maçı olup olmadığını öğrenmek için "Bugün hangi maçlar var?" sorusuna yanıt aramaya başladı. Günün maçlarını Türkiye ve Avrupa ligleri özelinde takip ediliyor. Peki, bugün kimin maçı var? İşte, yanıtı...

.

14 Eylül Cumartesi günü oynanacak tüm futbol, basketbol, voleybol karşılaşmaları için TV8,5, beIN Sports, Exxen, TRT Spor, A Spor gibi kanalların yayın akışları kontrol ediliyor. Sporseverler günün karşılaşmalarını öğrenmek istiyor. Peki; bugün maç var mı, kimin maçı var, hangi kanalda, şifresiz mi? İşte, detaylar…

14 EYLÜL BUGÜN KİMİN MAÇI VAR?

Türkiye - Süper Lig

17:00 Samsunspor - Konyaspor (beIN Sports 1)

17:00 Sivasspor - Gaziantep FK (beIN Sports 2)

20:00 Bodrum FK - Başakşehir FK (beIN Sports 2)

20:00 Galatasaray - Çaykur Rizespor (beIN Sports 1)

Türkiye - 1. Lig

16:00 Bandırmaspor - Amed SK (TRT Tabii)

16:00 Yeni Malatyaspor - Çorum FK (TRT Spor)

19:00 Sakaryaspor - Şanlıurfaspor (TRT Spor)

19:00 İstanbulspor - Ümraniyespor (TRT Tabii)

İngiltere - Premier Lig

14:30 Southampton - Manchester United

17:00 Fulham - West Ham United

17:00 Crystal Palace - Leicester City

17:00 Liverpool - Nottingham Forest

17:00 Brighton & Hove Albion - Ipswich Town

17:00 Manchester City - Brentford

19:30 Aston Villa - Everton

22:00 Bournemouth - Chelsea

İspanya - LaLiga

15:00 Mallorca - Villarreal

17:15 Espanyol - Deportivo Alaves

19:30 Sevilla - Getafe

22:00 Real Sociedad - Real Madrid

İtalya - Serie A

16:00 Como - Bologna

19:00 Empoli - Juventus

21:45 Milan - Venezia

Fransa - Ligue 1

18:00 Marsilya - Nice

20:00 Auxerre - Monaco

22:00 PSG - Brest

Almanya - Bundesliga

16:30 Hoffenheim - Bayer Leverkusen

16:30 Wolfsburg - Eintracht Frankfurt

16:30 RB Leipzig - Union Berlin

16:30 Freiburg - Bochum

16:30 Mönchengladbach - Stuttgart

