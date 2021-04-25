2021 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buluyor

İşte 93. Oscar Ödülleri'nin kazananları...

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland



DİĞER ADAYLAR



Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round

David Fincher - Mank

Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

Emerald Fennell- Promising Young Woman

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

Emerald Fennell-Promising Young Woman



DİĞER ADAYLAR



Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Sound of Metal

The Trial of Chicago 7

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

Florian Zeller ve Christopher Hampton - The Father

DİĞER ADAYLAR



Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

Kemp Powers - One Night in Miami

Sacha Baron Cohen ve yazar ekibi - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Ramin Bahrani - The White Tiger

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah



DİĞER ADAYLAR



Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Another Round (Danimarka)

DİĞER ADAYLAR



Better Days (Hong Kong)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosna Hersek)

Collective (Romanya)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunus)

EN İYİ SAÇ VE MAKYAJ TASARIMI

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom



DİĞER ADAYLAR



Hillbilly Elegy

Emma

Mank

Pinocchio

EN İYİ SES

Sound of Metal



DİĞER ADAYLAR



Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom



DİĞER ADAYLAR



Emma

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

EN İYİ BELGESEL

My Octopus Teacher



DİĞER ADAYLAR

Collective

Time

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Tenet



DİĞER ADAYLAR



Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

EN İYİ KISA FİLM

Two Distant Strangers



DİĞER ADAYLAR



Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

White Eye

EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLM

Soul



DİĞER ADAYLAR



Wolfwalkers

Over the Moon

A Shaund of the Sheep Movie

Onward