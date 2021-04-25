2021 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buluyor

İşte 93. Oscar Ödülleri'nin kazananları...
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
David Fincher - Mank
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Emerald Fennell- Promising Young Woman
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO
Emerald Fennell-Promising Young Woman
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Sound of Metal
The Trial of Chicago 7
EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO
Florian Zeller ve Christopher Hampton - The Father
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Kemp Powers - One Night in Miami
Sacha Baron Cohen ve yazar ekibi - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Ramin Bahrani - The White Tiger
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM
Another Round (Danimarka)
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosna Hersek)
Collective (Romanya)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunus)
EN İYİ SAÇ VE MAKYAJ TASARIMI
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Hillbilly Elegy
Emma
Mank
Pinocchio
EN İYİ SES
Sound of Metal
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Emma
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
EN İYİ BELGESEL
My Octopus Teacher
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Collective
Time
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT
Tenet
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
EN İYİ KISA FİLM
Two Distant Strangers
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
White Eye
EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLM
Soul
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Wolfwalkers
Over the Moon
A Shaund of the Sheep Movie
Onward