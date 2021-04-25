Türkiye'nin en iyi haber sitesi
Kültür Sanat Haberleri 2021 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buluyor
Giriş Tarihi: 26.4.2021 05:16 Son Güncelleme: 26.4.2021 05:24

2021 Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar açıklanıyor. Salgına rağmen, test ve sosyal mesafe önlemleri alınarak yüz yüze yapılan 93. Oscar Ödülleri töreni, Los Angeles’taki iki ayrı mekanda gerçekleşiyor

İşte 93. Oscar Ödülleri'nin kazananları...

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
David Fincher - Mank
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Emerald Fennell- Promising Young Woman

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

Emerald Fennell-Promising Young Woman

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Sound of Metal
The Trial of Chicago 7

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

Florian Zeller ve Christopher Hampton - The Father

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Kemp Powers - One Night in Miami
Sacha Baron Cohen ve yazar ekibi - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Ramin Bahrani - The White Tiger

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Another Round (Danimarka)

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Better Days (Hong Kong)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosna Hersek)
Collective (Romanya)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunus)

EN İYİ SAÇ VE MAKYAJ TASARIMI

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Hillbilly Elegy
Emma
Mank
Pinocchio

EN İYİ SES

Sound of Metal

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Emma
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio

EN İYİ BELGESEL

My Octopus Teacher

DİĞER ADAYLAR
Collective
Time
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Tenet

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan

EN İYİ KISA FİLM

Two Distant Strangers

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
White Eye

EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLM

Soul

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Wolfwalkers
Over the Moon
A Shaund of the Sheep Movie
Onward

