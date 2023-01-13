[Chorus: Shakira]
She's just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh
For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh
I've outgrown you and that's why you're with one just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh
Oh, oh
[Verse 3: Shakira]
From love to hate, there's only one step
This way don't come back, listen to me
No hard feelings, baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement
I don't even know what happened to you
You're so weird that I can't even tell you apart
I'm worth two 22's
You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo
You traded a Rolex for a Casio
You're going fast, slow down
Ah, a lot of gym
But work-out your brain a little too
Pictures wherever I am
I feel like a hostage here, it's all right with me
I'll let you go tomorrow and if you want to bring her along, bring her along too
[Pre-Chorus: Shakira]
She's got a good person's name (Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)
Clearly it's not what it sounds like (Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)
She's got a good person's name (Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)
[Chorus: Shakira]
And a she-wolf like me ain't for dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh
For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh
I've outgrown you and that's why you're with a girl just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh
Oh-oh, oh-oh
[Outro: Shakira]
Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh (For dudes, fo-fo-for dudes like–)
For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh (For dudes, fo-fo-for dudes like–)
I've outgrown you and that's why you're with a girl just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh
It's a wrap
Oh, oh
That's it, bye