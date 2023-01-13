Türkiye'nin en iyi haber sitesi
Haberler Keşfet Shakira'nın yeni şarkısı ortalığı salladı! ''Ferrari'den inip, Twimgo'ya bindin''
Giriş Tarihi: 13.01.2023 16:05 Güncelleme Tarihi: 13.01.2023 16:08

Shakira'nın yeni şarkısı ortalığı salladı! ''Ferrari'den inip, Twimgo'ya bindin''

Dünyaca ünlü şarkıcı Shakira, 'Music Sessions #53' adlı şarkısıyla dinleyicileriyle buluştu. Futbolcu Gerard Pique ile 12 yıllık birlikteliğini sonlandıran ünlü şarkıcı Shakira, eski eşi Pique'yi ve yeni sevgilisini hedef aldığı düşünülen yeni şarkısıyla sosyal medyada bugün en çok konuşulanlar arasına girdi. Öyle ki Shakira'nın yeni şarkısı sözlerinde ''Ferrari'den inip, Twimgo'ya bindin'' ifadeleri yer alıyor. Ünlü isim kendisini aldatan eski sevgilisinden bu sözlerle adeta intikam aldı olarak yorumlanıyor.

Shakira’nın yeni şarkısı ortalığı salladı! ’’Ferrari’den inip, Twimgo’ya bindin’’

Shakira'nın yeni şarkısı 'Music Sessions #53' gündem oldu. Şarkı, 1 günde 64 milyon dinlenirken şarkının sözleri "intikam şarkısı" olarak yorumlandı. Bilindiği üzere Ünlü şarkıcı Shakira ve Barcelona futbol takımında oynayan İspanyol yıldız Gerard Pique 12 yıllık beraberliklerini sonlandırarak uzun süre gündem olmuştu. Son olarak, Pique'nin yeni sevgilisi Clara Chia Marti'nin çift henüz ayrılmadan önce evlerine girdiğini gösteren video çok konuşulmuştu. İşte Shakira'nın yeni şarkısı sözleri ve detaylar.

Shakira’nın yeni şarkısı ortalığı salladı! ’’Ferrari’den inip, Twimgo’ya bindin’’

İŞTE SHAKİRA'NIN YENİ ŞARKISININ SÖZLERİ

Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 lyrics,

(For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)
Oh-oh (Oh-oh)
(For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)

[Verse 1: Shakira]
Sorry, I already took another plane
I'm not coming back here, I don't want another disappointment
So much that you pretend to be a champion
And when I needed you, you gave your worst version
Sorry, baby, it's been a while
I should have thrown that cat away
A she-wolf like me ain't for a rookie

GÜNÜN EN ÖNEMLİ MANŞETLERİ İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Shakira’nın yeni şarkısı ortalığı salladı! ’’Ferrari’den inip, Twimgo’ya bindin’’

[Chorus: Shakira]
A she-wolf like me ain't for dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh
For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh
I've outgrown you and that's why you're with a girl just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh
Oh, oh

[Verse 2: Shakira]
I do this for you to mortify, chew and swallow, swallow and chew
I'm not coming back to you, even if you're crying or begging
I understood that it's not my fault you're criticized
I only make music, I'm sorry I splashed you
You left me as a neighbor to the mother-in-law
With the press at the door and the debt at the IRS
You thought you'd hurt me, but you made me tougher
Women don't cry anymore, women invoice

[Pre-Chorus: Shakira]
She's got a good person's name
Clearly it's not what it sounds like
She's got a good person's name
Clearly

Shakira’nın yeni şarkısı ortalığı salladı! ’’Ferrari’den inip, Twimgo’ya bindin’’

[Chorus: Shakira]
She's just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh
For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh
I've outgrown you and that's why you're with one just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh
Oh, oh

[Verse 3: Shakira]
From love to hate, there's only one step
This way don't come back, listen to me
No hard feelings, baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement
I don't even know what happened to you
You're so weird that I can't even tell you apart
I'm worth two 22's
You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo
You traded a Rolex for a Casio
You're going fast, slow down
Ah, a lot of gym
But work-out your brain a little too
Pictures wherever I am
I feel like a hostage here, it's all right with me
I'll let you go tomorrow and if you want to bring her along, bring her along too

[Pre-Chorus: Shakira]
She's got a good person's name (Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)
Clearly it's not what it sounds like (Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)
She's got a good person's name (Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)

[Chorus: Shakira]
And a she-wolf like me ain't for dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh
For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh
I've outgrown you and that's why you're with a girl just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh
Oh-oh, oh-oh

[Outro: Shakira]
Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh (For dudes, fo-fo-for dudes like–)
For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh (For dudes, fo-fo-for dudes like–)
I've outgrown you and that's why you're with a girl just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh
It's a wrap
Oh, oh
That's it, bye

SON DAKİKA