[Chorus: Shakira]

She's just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

I've outgrown you and that's why you're with one just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

Oh, oh

[Verse 3: Shakira]

From love to hate, there's only one step

This way don't come back, listen to me

No hard feelings, baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement

I don't even know what happened to you

You're so weird that I can't even tell you apart

I'm worth two 22's

You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo

You traded a Rolex for a Casio

You're going fast, slow down

Ah, a lot of gym

But work-out your brain a little too

Pictures wherever I am

I feel like a hostage here, it's all right with me

I'll let you go tomorrow and if you want to bring her along, bring her along too

[Pre-Chorus: Shakira]

She's got a good person's name (Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)

Clearly it's not what it sounds like (Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)

She's got a good person's name (Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)

[Chorus: Shakira]

And a she-wolf like me ain't for dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

I've outgrown you and that's why you're with a girl just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

[Outro: Shakira]

Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh (For dudes, fo-fo-for dudes like–)

For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh (For dudes, fo-fo-for dudes like–)

I've outgrown you and that's why you're with a girl just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

It's a wrap

Oh, oh

That's it, bye