Ağlamak İçin Gözden Yaş Mı Akmalı Şiiri - Victor Hugo Ağlamak İçin Gözden Yaş Mı Akmalı Orijinal Sözleri ve Çevirisi

VİCTOR HUGO ŞİİRİ
"To cry, is it need to shed tears?
While mouth laughs, cannot a person cry?
To love, is it must to look upon beauty?
In an ugly body, cannot a beautiful soul, tie a heart?
Longing; is it being distant from the one missed?
While the missed one is near, cannot longing one feel?
Theft; means it stealing merely money, goods?
Stealing happiness, be it not theft?
To wither, is it must to pluck the rose from its stem?
While a pink bud, cannot a rose be withered on the stem?
To kill, is it must exist gun, dagger?
Hairs string, eyes gun, smile bullet, cannot be?"