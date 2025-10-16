Ağlamak İçin Gözden Yaş Mı Akmalı Şiiri - Victor Hugo Ağlamak İçin Gözden Yaş Mı Akmalı Orijinal Sözleri ve Çevirisi

VİCTOR HUGO ŞİİRİ

"To cry, is it need to shed tears?

While mouth laughs, cannot a person cry?

To love, is it must to look upon beauty?

In an ugly body, cannot a beautiful soul, tie a heart?

Longing; is it being distant from the one missed?

While the missed one is near, cannot longing one feel?

Theft; means it stealing merely money, goods?

Stealing happiness, be it not theft?

To wither, is it must to pluck the rose from its stem?

While a pink bud, cannot a rose be withered on the stem?

To kill, is it must exist gun, dagger?

Hairs string, eyes gun, smile bullet, cannot be?"