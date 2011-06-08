'Pump it'e çekilen en iyi klip

Oyuncuların tamamının Yüreğil İlköğretim Okulu'ndan olduğu klipte, başta öğrenciler olmak üzere; öğretmenler, temizlik görevlileri ve hatta yöneticiler de yer alıyor.Matematik dersindeki bir öğrencinin hayaliyle başlayan video, şarkı bitiminde çocuğun kendine gelmesiyle son buluyor.Bobiler.org sitesinde bir kullanıcı tarafından paylaşılan bu görüntü, sosyal paylaşım sitelerinde en çok izlenen ve eğlendiren videolara aday.ha ha hapump itha ha haand pump it (louder) [4x]turn up the radioblast your stereorightn*ggas wanna hate on us (who)n*ggas can be eerin' us (who)and i know why they hatin' on us (why)cause that's so fabulous (what)i'ma be real on us (c'mon)nobody got nuttin' on us (no)girls be all on us, from london back down to the us (s, s)we rockin' it (contagious), monkey business (outrageous)just confess, your girl admits that we the sh*tf-r-e-s-h (fresh)d-e-f, that's right we def (rock)we definite b-e-p, we rappin' itso, turn it up (turn it up) [3x]c'mon baby, justpump it (louder) [6x]and say, oh oh oh ohsay, oh oh oh ohyo, yoturn up the radioblast your stereoright nowthis joint is fizzlin'it's sizzlin'right(yo, check this out right here)dude wanna hate on us (dude)dude need'a ease on up (dude)dude wanna act on upbut dude get shut like flavor shut (down)chicks say, she ain't downbut chick backstage when we in town (ha)she like man on drunk (fool)she wanna hit n' run (errr)yeah, that's the speedthat's what we dothat's who we beb-l-a-c-k -e -y-e-d-p to the e, then the a to the swhen we play you shake your assshake it, shake it, shake it girlmake sure you don't break it, girlcause we gonnaturn it up (turn it up) [3x]c'mon baby, justpump it (louder) [6x]and say, oh oh oh ohsay, oh oh oh ohyo, yoturn up the radioblast your stereoright nowthis joint is fizzlin'it's sizzlin'rightdamn (damn)wowapl. de ap. from philippineslive and direct, rocking this scenewaiting on down for the b-boysand b-girls waiting, doin' their thingpump it, louder come ondon't stop, and keep it goin'do it, lets get it onmove it!come on, baby, do itla-da-di-dup-dup die dyon the stereolet those speakers blow your mind(blow my mind, baby)to let it go, let it gohere we gola-da-di-dup-dup die dy (c'mon, we're there)on the radiothe system is gonna feel so finepump it (louder) [4x]and say, oh oh oh ohsay, oh oh oh ohyo, yoturn up the radioblast your stereoright nowthis joint is fizzlin'it's sizzlin'right